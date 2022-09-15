Read full article on original website
African American Day Parade returns to Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The annual African American Day Parade was held virtually for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so revelers were excited to celebrate in person on Sunday. Mayor Eric Adams and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams were among the first to help kick off the celebration for the 53rd annual […]
New York graduation requirements: Here are the educators who will explore high school diploma measures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State announced the educators who will undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore high school state diploma measures, which should work to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student. The Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission will develop recommendations to the Board...
NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
Free Fall Farmers Festival at SiCM
Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) is hosting its third annual Free Farmers Festival at its campus on September 18. This event is free and open to the public.
Yeshiva University cancels all clubs after it was ordered to allow an LGBTQ group
The Supreme Court said Yeshiva University would have to go back to New York state courts in its legal battle with the YU Pride Alliance, an LGBTQ student group asking to be officially recognized.
3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
NYC bringing teachers from the Dominican Republic to help teach Spanish-speaking students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There is a teacher shortage in New York City, but according to the schools chancellor, there’s a desperate need for bilingual educators to support students. Fourteen percent of New York City public school students are learning English as their second language. And according to the Department of Education, one and five […]
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Students Are Using Spy Tech to Broadcast Classroom Audio to Parents, say School Officials
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — Attorneys for the City School District of New Rochelle and the New York State United Teachers union are investigating allegations that parents are sending their children to school equipped with concealed listening devices that can broadcast audio so parents can listen in on classroom discussions.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
wnynewsnow.com
New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
bkreader.com
$250,000 Raised to Transfer Public School Kids to Yeshivahs
Take that, New York Times: A parlor meeting in a Crown Heights home raised $250,000 to fund the transfer of Jewish children from public schools to Chabad’s Chassidic Yeshiva education system. By COLlive reporter. Over a hundred supporters of the Menachem Education Foundation’s Our Heritage program gathered at the...
wliw.org
REPORT: “UNEQUAL RESOURCES FOR NEW YORK STATE STUDENTS BASED ON RACE”
ERASE Racism recently released a research report titled “Unequal Resources for Students in New York State Based on Race,” which examines the extent to which school districts in New York State have different levels of educational resources and funding based on their district’s racial composition. The report states predominately white districts are getting more funding, offering more Advanced Placement (AP) courses, and having more guidance counselors for their students. Elaine Gross, President of ERASE Racism, joins us to discuss the report and what we can do to finally make some progress in desegregating our schools and fostering a more equitable learning environment for all New Yorkers.
fox40jackson.com
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
BET
Harlem Renaming East 101st Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson
Legendary actress Cicely Tyson will be honored with a forever tribute in Harlem. According to Broadway World, East 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues will be renamed Cicely Tyson Way. The event is set for Saturday and touts a street celebration filled with cultural events to honor the deceased actress. The street-naming ceremony is special because it’s the place where Tyson was born and grew up in the area. Her parents emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Nevis. New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala will present the newly-minted street. The city council approved the measure in Summer 2021. Ayala, along with Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quiñones were instrumental in the monumental tribute to Tyson.
Here are the best colleges in upstate New York, according to 2022 US News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2022-2023 list of the best colleges in America, ranking schools on a variety of factors, including student-faculty ratio, tuition, campus life, financial aid, application requirements and post-graduate earning data. Cornell University held the top spot in Upstate New York and...
Acting Legend James Earl Jones Celebrated With Broadway Theater Renamed In His Honor
After a $47 million restoration and expansion of the building, the theatre was officially dedicated to the iconic multi-award-winning actor. The post Acting Legend James Earl Jones Celebrated With Broadway Theater Renamed In His Honor appeared first on NewsOne.
The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats
NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing:
