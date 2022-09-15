ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

African American Day Parade returns to Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The annual African American Day Parade was held virtually for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so revelers were excited to celebrate in person on Sunday. Mayor Eric Adams and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams were among the first to help kick off the celebration for the 53rd annual […]
PIX11

NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
NEWS10 ABC

3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
PIX11

Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
wnynewsnow.com

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
bkreader.com

$250,000 Raised to Transfer Public School Kids to Yeshivahs

Take that, New York Times: A parlor meeting in a Crown Heights home raised $250,000 to fund the transfer of Jewish children from public schools to Chabad’s Chassidic Yeshiva education system. By COLlive reporter. Over a hundred supporters of the Menachem Education Foundation’s Our Heritage program gathered at the...
wliw.org

REPORT: “UNEQUAL RESOURCES FOR NEW YORK STATE STUDENTS BASED ON RACE”

ERASE Racism recently released a research report titled “Unequal Resources for Students in New York State Based on Race,” which examines the extent to which school districts in New York State have different levels of educational resources and funding based on their district’s racial composition. The report states predominately white districts are getting more funding, offering more Advanced Placement (AP) courses, and having more guidance counselors for their students. Elaine Gross, President of ERASE Racism, joins us to discuss the report and what we can do to finally make some progress in desegregating our schools and fostering a more equitable learning environment for all New Yorkers.
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
BET

Harlem Renaming East 101st Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson will be honored with a forever tribute in Harlem. According to Broadway World, East 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues will be renamed Cicely Tyson Way. The event is set for Saturday and touts a street celebration filled with cultural events to honor the deceased actress. The street-naming ceremony is special because it’s the place where Tyson was born and grew up in the area. Her parents emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Nevis. New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala will present the newly-minted street. The city council approved the measure in Summer 2021. Ayala, along with Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quiñones were instrumental in the monumental tribute to Tyson.
CBS New York

The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats

NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation."  Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing: 
