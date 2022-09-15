Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The offices will close at 2:30 p.m. so that employees may attend an end of summer appreciation event for their employees.

Several Buncombe County services will remain open on their regular schedule:

Tax Collections

Property Assessment

Emergency Medical Services

Public Safety Communications (911)

Register of Deeds

Buncombe County Courts

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Deputies

ID Bureau

Landfill and Transfer Station

Health and Human Services Economic Services

Additionally, Charles D. Owen Park will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Thursday, September 22, and remain closed to the public on Friday, September 23, for a private event.

