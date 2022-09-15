Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
The offices will close at 2:30 p.m. so that employees may attend an end of summer appreciation event for their employees.
Several Buncombe County services will remain open on their regular schedule:
- Tax Collections
- Property Assessment
- Emergency Medical Services
- Public Safety Communications (911)
- Register of Deeds
- Buncombe County Courts
- Buncombe County Sheriff’s Deputies
- ID Bureau
- Landfill and Transfer Station
- Health and Human Services Economic Services
Additionally, Charles D. Owen Park will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Thursday, September 22, and remain closed to the public on Friday, September 23, for a private event.
