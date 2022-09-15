I'm not sure I've ever heard someone say that they've 'enjoyed' the car buying process. But when you're in need of a new car, truck, van, or SUV, it has to be done. While dealerships may promise things like upfront pricing and no hidden fees, chances are you've been surprised by the cost of something when buying your new car. Iowa's attorney general wants that to stop.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO