Is Iowa One of the Best States for Teachers To Work In?
As someone who could never be a teacher, I want to give a special shoutout to teachers across the country today. I don't know how they do it. Molding the minds of young kids and trying to help prepare them for the real world is a responsibility not everyone can do.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
It’s Actually Legal in Iowa to Have This in the Back of Your Truck?
My in-laws just purchased a new Ford 150. Big, black extended cab. She's a beauty, I got to "meet" her this past Sunday. My father-in-law is a farmer, so he was excited to have a clean, for now, truck bed. That got me wondering, could someone ride in the back...
Your 2022 Guide to Eastern/Central Iowa Haunted Houses [LIST]
In just a couple of weeks, haunted houses in Eastern and Central Iowa will begin opening for the season. Here's the information we have so far on all those haunted houses:. Fridays & Saturdays in October from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets range from $25 to $60 - purchase yours...
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
Iowa Star Gets Birthday Surprise From Breakout Celebrity
Sometimes it's just the little things that can make someone's day. One little boy has blown up on social media over the past month. He has quickly become the go to expert on all things "corn-tastic!" Another corn obsessed individual from Iowa is just as obsessed with this figure as we all are.
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
The Best Movies To Watch When Stressed According to Iowans
I don't know about you, but when I'm stressed it is pretty tough to turn my brain off. It's been a pretty stressful past few years, right?. With the COVID-19 pandemic, wars all across the world, and the economic state that the country is in; it's normal to want to find some sort of reprieve.
New Law Would Get Rid of Hidden Fees When Buying a Car
I'm not sure I've ever heard someone say that they've 'enjoyed' the car buying process. But when you're in need of a new car, truck, van, or SUV, it has to be done. While dealerships may promise things like upfront pricing and no hidden fees, chances are you've been surprised by the cost of something when buying your new car. Iowa's attorney general wants that to stop.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviews an Eastern Iowa Pizza Joint
If you've heard anything about the Casey's Pizza and Dave Portnoy debacle of 2017, you may cringe learning that he's tried another Iowa-based pizza joint -- let alone one in eastern Iowa. For those unaware, this is what 'Stool Presidente' said when he stepped outside his cheese pizza box and...
Did You Know One of Your Childhood TV Heroes is From Iowa?
One of my favorite shows to watch when I was 3-6 years old was the Power Rangers. I would get home from school or daycare and my dad would give up the TV for 30 minutes to let me watch these teenagers kick some Lord Zedd, Goldar, and Rita Repulsa butt.
Iowans Need To Check Their Pantry After Two Snack Recalls
A couple of recent recalls over the last two weeks are asking Iowans to take a second look into their snack closets. Both beef jerky and raisins are raising health concerns that led to nationwide recalls. Around 497 pounds of beef jerky products have been recalled after possible adulteration with...
Kurt Warner’s Son Follows In Father’s Footsteps [PHOTOS]
Iowa was cheering for Kurt Warner's son as he finally reached a major life milestone over the weekend. Kurt Warner's son Elijah (E.J.) is taking right after his dad in the football department. The 6 foot freshman started as Temple's Quarterback on Saturday, September 17th. It was an exciting kick off to what looks like an exciting career for the Arizona native.
