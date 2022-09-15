MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota annnounced Monday that sixth-year wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell will have season-ending surgery on his right leg, a big loss for the unbeaten Gophers as they begin Big Ten play without their best pass catcher. Autman-Bell was hurt in Minnesota’s 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday, when he landed awkwardly while trying to catch on off-target throw in the second quarter. He grabbed his leg in pain, needed help leaving the field and was sent to a hospital for further examination. “Your heart breaks for him, because he’s worked incredibly hard,” coach P.J. Fleck said. The procedure will take place on Wednesday. Fleck didn’t specify the diagnosis, other than to describe the injury as to Autman-Bell’s lower leg. The Gophers will apply to the NCAA for a medical redshirt that would allow him to return for a seventh season, should he wish to.

