“From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears and Touchdowns in TV,” by Dick Ebersol (Simon & Schuster) Anyone who’s followed the TV industry since broadcasts went color will know the name Dick Ebersol. And while those insiders and diehards are the most likely audience of this memoir, it’s a fun read for anyone who’s curious about the stories behind some of the biggest shows on television in the last half a century. Turns out Duncan Dickie Ebersol, born 1947 in Torrington, Connecticut, had a hand in a lot of them.

