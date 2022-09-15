Read full article on original website
Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' adaptation
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Nicholas Galitzine has joined the cast of the new film The Idea of You. Amazon confirmed Monday that Galitzine, 27, will star with Anne Hathaway, 39, in the adaptation at Prime Video. The Idea of You is based on the Robinne Lee novel, believed to be...
Maya Hawke Agrees With Millie Bobby Brown: ‘Stranger Things’ Has Too Many Characters
Maya Hawke agrees with co-star Millie Bobby Brown about “Stranger Things” having way too many characters. Hawke, who joined the Netflix hit series in its third season as Robin, was taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair when she was asked if fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) deserved to die at the end of “Stranger Things 4.”
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Costumes Will Be Everywhere This Halloween
There may be no better film from the past year that offers as much inspiration for Halloween costumes than “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” the genre-bending dark comedy that sees Michelle Yeoh interact with dozens of different parallel universe versions of herself in order to prevent worldly destruction. Throughout its 139 minute runtime, viewers are introduced to Yeoh’s Evelyn as a Hong Kong movie star, opera singer, maid, teppanyaki-style chef.
European Animated TV Series Reflect Zeitgeist, Says Annick Maes, Head of Cartoon
Beginning today, Cartoon Forum, the annual European pitching and co-production event for animated TV projects, is a mirror of the times we live in, according to its general director, Annick Maes. “This year’s Cartoon Forum will incorporate the transformations we are going through in one form or another,” she told...
August Alsina Claims ‘Leprechan’ Tory Lanez Assaulted Him In New Graphic Posts
On his Instagram Stories, and in conversation with DJ Akademiks, Lanez denied involvement in the alleged altercation.
Review: Dick Ebersol recalls his outsized TV role in memoir
“From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears and Touchdowns in TV,” by Dick Ebersol (Simon & Schuster) Anyone who’s followed the TV industry since broadcasts went color will know the name Dick Ebersol. And while those insiders and diehards are the most likely audience of this memoir, it’s a fun read for anyone who’s curious about the stories behind some of the biggest shows on television in the last half a century. Turns out Duncan Dickie Ebersol, born 1947 in Torrington, Connecticut, had a hand in a lot of them.
18 Jokes, Stunts, And Interview Moments That Late-Night Hosts Got Called Out For
Jimmy Kimmel recently faced backlash for lying on the stage during Quinta Bronson's acceptance speech at the Emmys. He later apologized, but it's not the first time a late-night host has been called out over awkward or controversial jokes.
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Whether She & Travis Barker Like To Be Referred To As ‘Kravis’
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, confirmed that she’s a big fan of her and husband Travis Barker‘s couple nickname. “I love the name ‘Kravis’. I think it’s so funny,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum told E! News on September 13. ‘Kravis’ is how fans refer to the power couple, who got married in May 2022 after dating for over a year and a half.
Tyler Childers Releases Full Director’s Cut Version Of “Angel Band” Music Video
I can’t wait for this new Tyler Childers album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? We’re only 11 days away from the album’s release, and from what we’ve seen so far with Childers’ lead single “Angel Band,” the project is gonna be split up into three parts, Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise, which will feature different versions of the same songs. It’s easy to see that the project is gonna be heavily southern Gospel influenced, featuring songs like Hank Williams’ […] The post Tyler Childers Releases Full Director’s Cut Version Of “Angel Band” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Memes and Memories: Inside L.A.’s New Music Revival
The Laurel Canyon songwriting circles of the Sixties and Seventies may be a thing of the past, but Los Angeles remains as connected as ever to its musical roots, with homegrown artists like Billie Eilish, Haim, and Kendrick Lamar carrying the torch for smart, poignant, and progressive music that crosses genres as easily as it crosses county lines.
