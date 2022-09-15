Read full article on original website
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver. At 8:51 p.m., a 1997 Ford F-150 truck with tag number LYWA01 was traveling eastbound on 10th Avenue N. approaching the intersection of Boutwell Road in Lake Worth Beach.
Suspect,18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting earlier this summer that claimed the life of a woman. Riviera Beach police received a call concerning a vehicle crash on June 28 at about 1:47 p.m. in the 2300 block of Avenue E. When officers arrived, they...
Man fatally stabbed in Belle Glade
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Belle Glade. On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing in the 1200 block of NW 16th Street in Belle Glade. Deputies and paramedics located a deceased man in the rear...
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police said Friday evening that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Justin Morales, 8, who attends Northmore Elementary, disappeared from his home earlier in the day. Patrol officers said they used K-9s and drones to search for the child. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the...
Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada
A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed towards Bud N'...
Police release new clues in thefts at Palm Beach Gardens shopping center
New details and clues came out Friday about a string of recent thefts happening in a Palm Beach Gardens shopping center. It's all happening while people are shopping. In many instances, it’s two to three people involved. One or two of them will distract you so you're looking away, while the other is going through your belongings.
Lost voices of fentanyl: A Lake Worth Beach mother's heartbreak
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than heroin and morphine. It’s also linked to nearly 70% of overdoses in the U.S. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is calling it the single deadliest drug threat our country has ever encountered. A Lake Worth Beach mother...
Surfers For Autism hold their last surfing lessons of this season
The St. Lucie County firefighters chapter of Surfers For Autism wrapped up its final “hang 10” this weekend. Saturday at Pepper Park Beach in Fort Pierce, firefighters and volunteers from St. Lucie County taught children with disabilities how to surf. The group meets twice a month each summer...
Study: West Palm Beach No. 2 for homes bought with cash
The number of cash-bought homes might be declining in some areas of the country, but new figures show it is still occurring at high levels in Florida. A recent report from real estate firm Redfin found that all-cash purchases were most prevalent in Long Island, with 66.5% of home purchases made in cash in July.
Ballooning costs hamper efforts to revive Sunset Lounge
The city of West Palm Beach and its community redevelopment agency are creating a new African American cultural tourism destination. The publicly-funded redevelopment of the Sunset Lounge in the city's historic Northwest neighborhood hopes to "pay homage to the rich jazz and Black history of the area." "This was the...
Parkland shooter's defense seeks judge's removal from case
Lawyers for the convicted Parkland school shooter made a move Friday to have the judge remove herself from the case. This comes after a contentious back and forth Wednesday between Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and Nikolas Cruz's defense team after they abruptly rested their case. Scherer criticized lead defense...
UCF pulls away in second half, handles Owls 40-14
Despite an impressive turnout of Florida Atlantic fans, Central Florida took a 16-14 lead into halftime and never looked back, defeating the Owls 40-14 Saturday night amid a sea of red in the stands at FAU Stadium. FAU's offense, led by quarterback N'Kosi Perry, struck first, driving the Owls down...
Rosh Hashanah for first time since COVID-19 in Boca Raton
Two of the Jewish High Holidays are approaching. Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, begins on sundown on Sunday and ends at sundown on the 27th. The congregation at B'nai Torrah is elated because it's the first time they've been able to gather for the high holidays since the COVID-19 pandemic.
