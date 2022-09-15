ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 6

Related
advantagenews.com

Two Illinois lawmakers share opposing thoughts on the SAFE T Act

Illinois' controversial SAFE T Act, which includes a provision that will allow most people arrested for crimes including violent felonies be released without posting bail, is set to go into effect on Jan 1. State Reps. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, shared their opposing views on the new...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award

It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms

SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
wmay.com

Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term

Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#License Plates#Stickers#Republican
1440 WROK

Are Electric Bikes Street Legal In The State Of Illinois?

If you're thinking about getting an electric bike, then you might want to check out the laws in Illinois. Strange Things You See In The Early Hours In Illinois. I'm up early and on the road for work. I've witnessed some pretty bizarre things through the years. This summer something interesting caught my eye. Each morning I saw a guy cruising down the road on an electric bike. Is that a "thing" now?
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?

With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Jake Wells

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Midwest mayors explain the daunting task of replacing lead service lines

(The Center Square) – Illinois has more lead water-service lines than any other state, but a formula used to allocate federal removal money didn’t take that into account. Last year, Illinois received just $106 million of the $15 billion earmarked for lead removal in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Two Illinois counties file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two Illinois States Attorneys are suing over the SAFE-T Act, a law getting attention for its elimination of cash bail. According to separate press releases, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow are filing the suits. Defendants listed include Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul in both, along with Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in Will county’s litigation.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Jobs Increase, But So Does State Unemployment Rate

Total jobs in Illinois were up slightly in August… but the statewide unemployment rate also inched higher last month. State officials say Illinois added more than 4,000 new jobs from July to August…and total jobs are up by almost a quarter-of-a-million positions over the past year. Even so, the jobless rate climbed from 4.4 in July to 4.5 percent in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
BOONE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy