Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Why Pritzker’s administration gave millions to relatives of his Republican rival
CHICAGO - Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey regularly rails against government spending while accusing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of trying to solve the state’s problems merely by tossing money into “the four winds.”. “That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois — more money, more spending,”...
advantagenews.com
Two Illinois lawmakers share opposing thoughts on the SAFE T Act
Illinois' controversial SAFE T Act, which includes a provision that will allow most people arrested for crimes including violent felonies be released without posting bail, is set to go into effect on Jan 1. State Reps. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, shared their opposing views on the new...
This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award
It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
walls102.com
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois Google Lawsuit • SAFE-T Act explained • new computer scam
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos could get a piece of a $100 million settlement, a new state law that takes effect next year is spurring pushback from Illinois law enforcement, and the Chicago FBI is warning residents of a new computer scam targeting older Illinoisans.
advantagenews.com
Illinois’ comptroller says the state’s unpaid bill backlog is now under control
The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago this week that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
How Many People Are Set to Get Illinois Tax Rebate Checks? Here's What Officials Expect
Income and property tax rebate checks have started heading to Illinoisans — but how many residents are set to see the financial relief roll in?. The one-time tax rebate checks, which are a part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, will head to an estimated six million qualified taxpayers, according to state officials.
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois quick hits: Bed, Bath and Beyond closing six Illinois stores; I-74 bridge an awards finalist
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales.
Are Electric Bikes Street Legal In The State Of Illinois?
If you're thinking about getting an electric bike, then you might want to check out the laws in Illinois. Strange Things You See In The Early Hours In Illinois. I'm up early and on the road for work. I've witnessed some pretty bizarre things through the years. This summer something interesting caught my eye. Each morning I saw a guy cruising down the road on an electric bike. Is that a "thing" now?
Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?
With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Illinois girl dies after Maryland crash involving SUV, tractor trailer
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said an 8-year-old girl died after a driver lost control of an SUV that, then, was hit by a tractor trailer. Troopers with the Cumberland Barrack said it happened around 5:50 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68, east of MV Smith Road in Flintstone, Allegany County. […]
wmay.com
Midwest mayors explain the daunting task of replacing lead service lines
(The Center Square) – Illinois has more lead water-service lines than any other state, but a formula used to allocate federal removal money didn’t take that into account. Last year, Illinois received just $106 million of the $15 billion earmarked for lead removal in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
25newsnow.com
Two Illinois counties file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two Illinois States Attorneys are suing over the SAFE-T Act, a law getting attention for its elimination of cash bail. According to separate press releases, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow are filing the suits. Defendants listed include Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul in both, along with Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in Will county’s litigation.
wmay.com
Illinois Jobs Increase, But So Does State Unemployment Rate
Total jobs in Illinois were up slightly in August… but the statewide unemployment rate also inched higher last month. State officials say Illinois added more than 4,000 new jobs from July to August…and total jobs are up by almost a quarter-of-a-million positions over the past year. Even so, the jobless rate climbed from 4.4 in July to 4.5 percent in August.
Carjackers ‘bump-and-rob’ man on I-64 in Illinois
Car crashed, car stolen. Police are investigating after "bump-and-rob" carjackers targeted a man early Friday morning in the Metro East.
WIFR
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
Comments / 6