Ohioans split on abortion law: Poll

By Darcie Loreno
 3 days ago

(WJW) — Results from a poll by Nexstar’s WJW, Emerson College and The Hill show Ohio voters are split half and half when it comes to supporting or opposing Ohio’s abortion law.

Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week ban

The poll, gauging Ohio voters ahead of the midterm election, was conducted earlier this month. Complete polling results will be released Friday morning.

Fifty percent of those polled supported the state’s abortion law, which prohibits abortion after six weeks or when a fetus has a detectable heartbeat. Fifty percent opposed the law. The law has exceptions in order to save the mother’s life or prevent long-term impairment of the mother’s bodily function.

On Wednesday, a judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

Nationwide abortion ban bill sparks controversy among lawmakers

In keeping with state law in place before the ban, abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue.

The law was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in April 2019. After being blocked through a legal challenge, it went into effect after the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court June 24, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge

Clinics and providers in Ohio have been having their phones ring constantly
Mount Vernon News

Judge stops Ohio's fetal heartbeat law for 14 days

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Abortion remains legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks of pregnancy after an Ohio judge temporarily stopped the state's six-week ban for the next 14 days. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins said in his ruling Ohio's fetal heartbeat bill – which went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer and effectively banned abortions after six weeks in the state – did not violate the U.S. Constitution after Roe's reversal, but it may violate the Ohio Constitution.
Live Action News

Ohio judge temporarily halts state's 'heartbeat law'

An Ohio judge has temporarily halted the state's heartbeat law for the next two weeks while a lawsuit against the state proceeds. The temporary restraining order means that babies up to 20 weeks gestation can be aborted in the state until September 28th. The decision was made by Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian A. Jenkins, who declared the law "unconstitutional" and granted the injunction because he believes the plaintiffs have a chance at winning their lawsuit.
WOWK 13 News

Build Back Better, voter registration and more on this week's Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On this week's episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis talks to leaders across the Mountain State. In segments one and two, Mark talks to the mayors of two of West Virginia's largest cities: Mayor Steve Williams of Huntington and Mayor Amy Goodwin of Charleston.
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.
WDTN

The Miami Valley reacts to Ohio's 14-day abortion ban

"Women who are raped, women who are victims of incest or women who could die from their pregancies still can't get help," said Sen. Brown. "It's hurting women, its hurting the reputation of our state frankly, I begin to hear about businesses not wanting to come to Ohio because of the extreme views on abortions, guns and other things."
Ohio Capital Journal

Alcohol abuse still a public health problem in Ohio

In 2020, early in the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine was the talk of the country, earning national praise for his public health efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. At the same time that the DeWine administration was effectively shutting down a third of the economy to slow the spread of the virus, it counterintuitively
