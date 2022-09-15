ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TX

Related
fox7austin.com

Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2020 protests After Action Report update from Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is holding a news conference to provide an update on the After Action Report regarding the 2020 protests in May. The news conference was held at APD Headquarters in downtown Austin. 21 APD officers have been indicted for their actions during the May...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD releases After Action Report on May 2020 protests

AUSTIN, Texas - More than two years after protests in May 2020, the Austin Police Department released its After Action Report. It analyzes the police response and gives recommendations for improvements. "We were underprepared for this event without a doubt," Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "We had never faced...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire code changes in Georgetown following death of 75 dogs at pet resort

GEORGETOWN, Texas - On September 18, 2021, 75 dogs died in a fire at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, Texas. Since, fire code changes have been made to help protect animals in boarding facilities. "Everybody came together, everybody hurt, you know, and we all cried," Wag Heaven co-owner Jusak Yang...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

I-35 accident involving 18-wheeler causes closure; roads now reopen

AUSTIN, Texas - All lanes on I-35 in South Austin have reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure over the weekend. The crash happened at around 9 p.m. on September 17 on I-35, north of William Cannon. The Austin Fire Department shared a look at the scene and says...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cats of the Weekend: Halo and Squeaker at Austin Animal Center

If you're looking for the purrfect bonded pair for your home, Halo and Squeaker may be the cats for you. The duo were owner-surrendered to the shelter and are perfect for an older home. Halo and Squeaker just want to cuddle and be showered with affection. Both are available for adoption at Austin Animal Center's cattery.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Gabi at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Gabi is waiting for someone to adopt her at Austin Animal Center. She is a cuddle bug that gets along with other dogs and it looking for a stable and loving home. AAC says Gabi can fit into many different family situations and has "really good calming energy". AAC is also hosting two events Saturday: the Unicorn Foster Adopter event and Clear the Crates, which is looking to adopt out 75 dogs that have been living in pop up crates due to lack of space.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin FC nonprofit giving back to low income students

The Verde Leaders Program is about teaching soccer but also about providing tools for kids to thrive academically and personally. The 4ATX Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club, and Afterschool Centers for Education or ACE, are working together to make it happen. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Robinson’s 3 TDs power No. 21 Texas over UTSA 41-20

AUSTIN, Texas - Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns, Jahdae Barron returned an interception 44 yards for a score in the third quarter and No. 21 Texas beat UTSA 41-20 on Saturday night. Texas trailed 17-7 in the second quarter then rallied to tie it by halftime....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023

KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
KYLE, TX

