fox7austin.com
Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
fox7austin.com
2020 protests After Action Report update from Austin Police Department
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is holding a news conference to provide an update on the After Action Report regarding the 2020 protests in May. The news conference was held at APD Headquarters in downtown Austin. 21 APD officers have been indicted for their actions during the May...
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
fox7austin.com
Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Aunt of missing Texas State student thankful for continued support
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It has been more than a year and a half since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing and many are still spreading information and actively searching for him. "The unknown is really hard on the family because we don't know what happened and having to...
fox7austin.com
APD releases After Action Report on May 2020 protests
AUSTIN, Texas - More than two years after protests in May 2020, the Austin Police Department released its After Action Report. It analyzes the police response and gives recommendations for improvements. "We were underprepared for this event without a doubt," Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "We had never faced...
fox7austin.com
'Intentionally set': AFD investigating multiple overnight fires in South Congress area
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says several fires were intentionally set overnight. They say fires were set at the Crow Bar on South Congress and a vacant auto repair shop on South First. There were also about 15 grass, dumpster, and trash fires in the area. Lisa Watts...
fox7austin.com
Fire code changes in Georgetown following death of 75 dogs at pet resort
GEORGETOWN, Texas - On September 18, 2021, 75 dogs died in a fire at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, Texas. Since, fire code changes have been made to help protect animals in boarding facilities. "Everybody came together, everybody hurt, you know, and we all cried," Wag Heaven co-owner Jusak Yang...
fox7austin.com
'Fully-involved 18-wheeler' causes closure on I-35 at William Cannon; roads reopen
AUSTIN, Texas - All lanes on I-35 in South Austin are finally reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure Saturday night. TxDOT Austin reported the initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive just before 9 p.m. Sept. 17, but the closure expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes.
fox7austin.com
I-35 accident involving 18-wheeler causes closure; roads now reopen
AUSTIN, Texas - All lanes on I-35 in South Austin have reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure over the weekend. The crash happened at around 9 p.m. on September 17 on I-35, north of William Cannon. The Austin Fire Department shared a look at the scene and says...
fox7austin.com
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
fox7austin.com
'Salsa for the Soul' helps raise money for local Hispanic non-profits
Show off your salsa dancing skills and take free lessons this weekend for a fundraiser for local non-profits serving Hispanic kids, women, and families. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has details and shows off her dancing skills.
fox7austin.com
Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
fox7austin.com
Cats of the Weekend: Halo and Squeaker at Austin Animal Center
If you're looking for the purrfect bonded pair for your home, Halo and Squeaker may be the cats for you. The duo were owner-surrendered to the shelter and are perfect for an older home. Halo and Squeaker just want to cuddle and be showered with affection. Both are available for adoption at Austin Animal Center's cattery.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com
Austin author Gabino Iglesias pushes for diversity, change in publishing
Like many industries, there’s a huge gap in diversity in publishing with only 6% of the industry identifying as Hispanic, but the numbers didn’t stop Austin author, Gabino Iglesias. He shares his story with FOX 7 Austin's Leslie Rangel.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Gabi at Austin Animal Center
Two-year-old Gabi is waiting for someone to adopt her at Austin Animal Center. She is a cuddle bug that gets along with other dogs and it looking for a stable and loving home. AAC says Gabi can fit into many different family situations and has "really good calming energy". AAC is also hosting two events Saturday: the Unicorn Foster Adopter event and Clear the Crates, which is looking to adopt out 75 dogs that have been living in pop up crates due to lack of space.
fox7austin.com
Austin FC nonprofit giving back to low income students
The Verde Leaders Program is about teaching soccer but also about providing tools for kids to thrive academically and personally. The 4ATX Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club, and Afterschool Centers for Education or ACE, are working together to make it happen. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details.
fox7austin.com
Robinson’s 3 TDs power No. 21 Texas over UTSA 41-20
AUSTIN, Texas - Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns, Jahdae Barron returned an interception 44 yards for a score in the third quarter and No. 21 Texas beat UTSA 41-20 on Saturday night. Texas trailed 17-7 in the second quarter then rallied to tie it by halftime....
fox7austin.com
Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023
KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
