wmay.com
Pritzker Rolls Back Vaccine-Or-Testing Requirement For School Staff
Governor JB Pritzker has relaxed some of the COVID safety rules imposed on schools during the pandemic, including an end to the requirement that unvaccinated teachers and staffers must be tested for COVID twice a week. Pritzker says the decision was made in consultation with public health professionals, and is...
Sangamon County Touts Assistance For Veterans
Sangamon County says its veterans assistance program is not only helping hundreds of local veterans and their families, it’s having a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the community. The Veterans Assistance Commission provided help to more than 25-hundred veterans or survivors during the first six months of this year, a...
DHS Avoids Contempt Hearing Over Inmate Transfer, But Delays Persist
The Illinois Department of Human Services has once again averted a contempt of court hearing in Sangamon County with a last-minute transfer of a county jail inmate to a mental health facility. The department had been ordered to appear in court earlier this week to answer for delays in the...
Style of Hope Coming to BOS Center
Style of Hope is coming up Thursday, September 22nd! Hope’s longest running major event is celebrating its 15th year! Hosted on the main floor of the Bank of Springfield Center in the heart of downtown Springfield, this unique fashion show benefits the individuals that Hope serves while simultaneously bringing together the Springfield community for a fun-filled evening of the latest fashion trends and Hope’s impactful mission. Join us for this fun and fast-paced fashion event featuring runway entertainment from community dancers, community models, clothing from local boutiques, a very special segment featuring Hope’s youth, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and silent auction. You won’t want to miss Springfield’s most anticipated event of the year!
COVID Infections Slow Locally, But Hospitalizations Up
The rate of new COVID cases in Sangamon County appears to be slowing slightly. There were 400 new infections reported in the past week locally, down from around 500 or more the previous two weeks. And for the second week in a row, no new local deaths from COVID were reported.
Monday Marks Start Of Seasonal Flu Shot Effort
Flu shots will be available to the public starting Monday through the Sangamon County Department of Public Health. Health officials say it’s a good idea to get your flu shot early, as it does take some time to reach full effectiveness. They say getting vaccinated can help you avoid getting the flu or lessen the severity of the case if you do get infected. Flu shots are available on a walk-in basis at the health department during regular hours. In addition, community clinics will be held at locations around Sangamon County.
Two Hurt In Downtown Springfield Shooting
Two people have been injured in a shooting in downtown Springfield early Sunday. Officers on patrol near 5th and Adams heard multiple shots fired around 1am. They found one victim with a gunshot wound and a number of vehicles struck by bullets. A second victim later turned up at the hospital. Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.
Springfield Woman Accused Of Stabbing Teenage Son
A Springfield woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her teenage son in the neck. Newschannel 20 reports the 15-year-old boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. The incident happened Friday night in the 100 block of North 24th Street. The 43-year-old mother, whose name was not immediately released, is charged...
Petersburg Man Charged After Chase, Crash
A Petersburg man is in custody after a police chase that ended in a crash. The Menard County Sheriff’s office says the incident began when a car passed a sheriff’s deputy at a high rate of speed on Route 123. The deputy began pursuit at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. The driver refused to pull over, but eventually his vehicle ran off the road and overturned. 28-year-old Justin Thornley of Petersburg had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken for hospital treatment.
