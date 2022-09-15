Read full article on original website
Sangamon County Touts Assistance For Veterans
Sangamon County says its veterans assistance program is not only helping hundreds of local veterans and their families, it’s having a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the community. The Veterans Assistance Commission provided help to more than 25-hundred veterans or survivors during the first six months of this year, a...
Style of Hope Coming to BOS Center
Style of Hope is coming up Thursday, September 22nd! Hope’s longest running major event is celebrating its 15th year! Hosted on the main floor of the Bank of Springfield Center in the heart of downtown Springfield, this unique fashion show benefits the individuals that Hope serves while simultaneously bringing together the Springfield community for a fun-filled evening of the latest fashion trends and Hope’s impactful mission. Join us for this fun and fast-paced fashion event featuring runway entertainment from community dancers, community models, clothing from local boutiques, a very special segment featuring Hope’s youth, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and silent auction. You won’t want to miss Springfield’s most anticipated event of the year!
COVID Infections Slow Locally, But Hospitalizations Up
The rate of new COVID cases in Sangamon County appears to be slowing slightly. There were 400 new infections reported in the past week locally, down from around 500 or more the previous two weeks. And for the second week in a row, no new local deaths from COVID were reported.
Pritzker Rolls Back Vaccine-Or-Testing Requirement For School Staff
Governor JB Pritzker has relaxed some of the COVID safety rules imposed on schools during the pandemic, including an end to the requirement that unvaccinated teachers and staffers must be tested for COVID twice a week. Pritzker says the decision was made in consultation with public health professionals, and is...
Monday Marks Start Of Seasonal Flu Shot Effort
Flu shots will be available to the public starting Monday through the Sangamon County Department of Public Health. Health officials say it’s a good idea to get your flu shot early, as it does take some time to reach full effectiveness. They say getting vaccinated can help you avoid getting the flu or lessen the severity of the case if you do get infected. Flu shots are available on a walk-in basis at the health department during regular hours. In addition, community clinics will be held at locations around Sangamon County.
City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Road closing for water service construction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to make a change in their driving routes on Monday as crews with City Water, Light and Power close a street for construction affiliated with water service. CWLP crews will close northbound MacArthur Boulevard between Monroe and Washington Streets for this work; a detour route will […]
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
UIS Celebrates Successful Conclusion Of Fundraising Campaign
The University of Illinois Springfield is celebrating the conclusion of the largest fundraising drive in the school’s history. The Reaching Stellar campaign began quietly in 2014… and then went public in 2017 with a goal of raising $40 million. When it wrapped up on June 30th of this year, Reaching Stellar had hit 106-percent of its goal, raising nearly $42.5 million.
Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured
Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)
Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business
A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
DHS Avoids Contempt Hearing Over Inmate Transfer, But Delays Persist
The Illinois Department of Human Services has once again averted a contempt of court hearing in Sangamon County with a last-minute transfer of a county jail inmate to a mental health facility. The department had been ordered to appear in court earlier this week to answer for delays in the...
Springfield Woman Accused Of Stabbing Teenage Son
A Springfield woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her teenage son in the neck. Newschannel 20 reports the 15-year-old boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. The incident happened Friday night in the 100 block of North 24th Street. The 43-year-old mother, whose name was not immediately released, is charged...
Hamilton: 'While Illinois spends the most money per student in the Midwest, a big chunk is blown on the inflated education bureaucracy'
Springfield tennis player Shrihan Aleti is ranked 2,561st in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 10. They had 253 total points, split between 247 single points and 42 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Police: Mother stabbed teen son in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her 15-year-old son in the neck, according to the Springfield Police Department. The teen suffered from a non-life-threatening wound. Police say it happened in the 100 block of N 24th street. The...
V.R. Escape Room and Ax Throwing Range Just Some of the Plans for “The Plaza” Marketplace Opening Soon in Former Elliot Bank Building
A Jacksonville couple is breathing new life into a long-forgotten bank building in downtown Jacksonville. John and Rachel Rohn, owners of both the Fitness World Health Club & Sports Complex and K’s Creek Golf Club & Kitchen 63 have purchased the former Elliot State Bank building located at 73 East Central Park Plaza.
