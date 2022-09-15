Read full article on original website
Related
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
bendsource.com
Wonderland Chicken Expands to Bend
Wonderland Chicken Co. has been the go-to spot for Nashville hot chicken sandwiches in Sisters since opening in 2021, and now, Bendites don't have to drive quite so far to enjoy the spicy goodness. Wonderland opened a new, second location at the Bunk + Brew hostel and food cart pod on NW Hawthorne Avenue early this month, featuring the same fried chicken and sides found at the Sisters location. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9pm. Also on the docket for Wonderland: a spicy chicken sandwich eating competition happening Sept. 24, with cash prizes for the top three finishers. More information on the contest is available at facebook.com/wonderlandchickenco.
KTVZ
High Lakes Health Care, Praxis Health expanding in Redmond, acquires Central Oregon Family Medicine
High Lakes Health Care - Praxis Health, winner of the Best Medical Group in Central Oregon, five years running, by (The Source Weekly), is excited to announce the acquisition of a new expansive clinic. Beginning November 1st, Central Oregon Family Medicine, in Redmond, Oregon, will become part of High Lakes Health Care – Praxis Health’s statewide network of care.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend 18-year-old is the in-demand photographer of social media influencers
He’s just 18 years old and he’s already been a professional photographer for four years. Joshua Manilla now splits his time photographing his peers in Bend and social media influencers in Los Angeles. “When I was a freshman, I got a girl asking me to do her senior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pamplin Media Group
Residents hostile to development on Crooked River Ranch
Angry homeowners stretched commission meeting with four hours of testimony. A standing room only crowd packed into the Ranch Chapel on Crooked River Ranch Thursday evening, Sept. 8. Those who chose to testify told the Jefferson County Planning Commission why they didn't want a new 54-lot development on the Ranch.
focushillsboro.com
Volunteers Save A Wounded Hiker During Training Exercises, According To The Oregon Sheriff
A climber hurt in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park had a lucky break when rescue teams that were in the area for training helped him, according to Oregon officials. According to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a climber collapsed while scaling up a rock outcropping to put up a slackline at Asterick’s Pass and called 911 at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
cascadebusnews.com
Sale of Private Residential Estate in Sisters — Highest Residential Real Estate Sale in Deschutes County in 15 Years
(Photo | Courtesy of NestBend Real Estate) RE/MAX Key Properties announces the historic sale of a luxury six-bedroom estate set on 80 acres in Sisters for $6.8 million represented by Karen Malanga, Kristin Marshall and Jonny Malanga (NestBend Real Estate). The sale is the highest residential real estate sale recorded in Deschutes County in the last 15 years that is a non-farm, non-ranch property through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).
KTVZ
After nearly 3 years without a buyer, 33,000-acre Skyline Forest sales price is slashed 25% — to $95 million
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The vast, 33,000-acre Bull Springs Skyline Forest west of Bend has been on the sales block for close to three years, at a daunting price. So the private owners announced Monday a dramatic, 25% price drop -- to "just" $95 million. The privately held tree farm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregonbusiness.com
How a Bend Broker is Adapting to Declining Housing Prices
After nearly a decade of increasing housing prices, high mortgage rates are pushing home prices down — putting buyers and sellers on more even footing. For Lynnea Miller, principal broker at Bend Premier Real Estate, declining home prices were nothing to be afraid of. A licensed broker for 22...
Fire destroys Tumalo home; renter without insurance gets Red Cross assistance
A fire destroyed a Tumalo-area manufactured home late Saturday afternoon, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist the renter, who did not have insurance, officials said. The post Fire destroys Tumalo home; renter without insurance gets Red Cross assistance appeared first on KTVZ.
St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask
St. Charles Health System said Thursday it is now allowing unvaccinated people who get a medical or religious exception to Oregon’s vaccine mandate to provide direct care if they wear a N95 or higher filtering respirator "or other reasonable accommodation to the extent applicable." The post St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask appeared first on KTVZ.
St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in
A new homeless village in southeast Bend is weeks away from opening. The on-site manager for St. Vincent's Place is moving in Saturday and the goal is to move in the first residents by mid to late October. The post St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
KTVZ
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II airs live on KTVZ Monday morning; NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise to air on KFXO at 7 a.m.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NBC’s special live coverage of the state funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II will air on KTVZ, beginning at 2:30 a.m. Monday. NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise on KTVZ will be pre-empted for the coverage, scheduled to continue until 9 a.m. PT. However, it will air at its customary time, from 7-9 a.m. on KFXO, Fox Central Oregon.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 19
On Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty, operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident, had been traveling southbound and for unknown reasons, initiated a lane change and lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep Liberty crossed over into oncoming lanes, striking a black 2018 Jeep Renegade that was traveling northbound. The Jeep Renegade was pushed onto the northbound shoulder where it rolled multiple times. The Jeep Liberty next collided into a northbound white 2012 GMC Yukon, and subsequently an additional vehicle, a grey 2017 Toyota Camry that had been traveling southbound behind the Jeep Liberty. The silver Jeep Liberty was operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Jeep Renegade was operated by, Araceli Rodriguez Giles (21) of Bend, and had passengers Brayan Olvera (23) of Bend, Victorina Giles (53) of Bend and an additional 16-year-old juvenile male. Giles and the 16-year-old minor in this vehicle were transported to a Bend area hospital where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries. The white GMC Yukon was operated by Bradly Pearce (43) of Bend. Pearce was uninjured. The 2017 Toyota Camry was operated by Amie Gassner (39) of Central Point. Passengers in the vehicle, Jamie Richmond (39) and a 12-year-old female were transported via ground ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s office, ODOT, Redmond Fire and Rescue, Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County Chaplain’s service.
centraloregondaily.com
Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend
Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
Early-morning fire destroys unoccupied mobile home in Madras
A passing motorist early Wednesday morning spotted a fire that destroyed an apparently unoccupied mobile home on the Culver Highway in Madras, but fire crews were able to protect nearby homes and property, officials said. The post Early-morning fire destroys unoccupied mobile home in Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all
Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
KVAL
GO NOW: increased evacuation for Deschutes County
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — Evacuation levels have been updated for Deschutes County due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Areas east of the Lane County/Deschutes County Line, North of the Klamath County/Deschutes County line, northwest side of Wickiup Reservoir, the area surrounding Crane Prairie Reservoir and south of 6 Lakes Trail and Lava and Little Lava Lakes to include:
Comments / 0