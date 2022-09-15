Read full article on original website
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Report: NFL looking at possible involvement of Bruce Arians during Bucs-Saints brawl
Behind a dominant defensive effort, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. One of, if not the biggest story coming out of the game, however, was the on-field brawl between Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter.
Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss
After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the heroes of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, as he helped his team erase a 20-0 deficit en route to earning a thrilling 29-23 overtime win at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 1-1 on the young campaign. It...
Video suggests that Arizona State could have fired Herm Edwards before he walked off the field
The Herm Edwards era at Arizona State University ended with a whimper. A 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan that saw the Eagles rush for a whopping 305 yards as a team — including 258 from senior Samson Evans — was the nail in the coffin for Edwards. It...
Former 49ers LT Joe Staley on Russell Wilson: 'I hate Russ'
Nearly 1,000 days removed from his final game in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley still apparently wants to keep the rivalry alive with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, of course, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the...
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
The Steelers Should Absolutely Consider Firing OC Matt Canada After Week 2 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and it was originally thought to be an exciting move. Many of those high hopes have faded throughout the last year or so as the offense has performed extremely poorly on a consistent basis. The offensive line play is one of the biggest reasons for the lack of success, along with some other factors, but the play calling and overall predictability of the Steelers’ offensive unit has been hard to watch. The organization is not known for firing coaches during the regular season, but it may be time to break that trend and move on from Canada.
Watch: Cowboys fan rides horse into Walmart checkout line following Week 2 win
Despite being without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in Week 2 against the defending AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, coming away with a 20-17 victory. In the aftermath of the win, one particular Cowboys fan ventured into an area Walmart, sporting his Prescott jersey, to celebrate the thriller in style.
Kevin Durant Praises Lamar Jackson During Ravens - Dolphins Game: "No. 8 Has Gone To Another Level."
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of running the ball at a high level and throwing accurately as well. He has won a unanimous MVP award during the 2019 NFL season and has already led the Baltimore Ravens to a win over the Jets this season.
Ravens Make Three Roster Moves
Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
Browns plan to ban fan who threw bottle at owner Jimmy Haslam
The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal last-minute loss to the New York Jets in Week 2, and one fan evidently decided to take his frustrations out on owner Jimmy Haslam. After reviewing video of Haslam walking toward the tunnel late in the action, only to be hit in the leg by a bottle, the Browns released a statement on the incident. While the statement doesn't indicate exactly what action will take place as a result of the bottle toss, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon that the team is planning to ban the guilty party.
Colts Tried Out Six Players
Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year. Herndon had been testing the open...
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
A scenario for rookie QB Malik Willis to become Titans' starter
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got garbage minutes in a 41-7 loss on Monday to the Bills, becoming the first of his draft class to get regular-season action. If the Titans can't pull things together after an 0-2 start, he might get more. The former Liberty QB didn't fare...
Commanders' Darrick Forrest: Lions 'knew exactly' what defense was doing in first half
The Washington Commanders have a forgettable first half in all three phases of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The sluggish start resulted in the Commanders falling into a 22-0 hole by halftime. Washington was outgained 250 to 90 in yards in the first half. Detroit had 141 passing...
Watch: Mike Evans had amazing in-game explanation for his fight with Saints
Mike Evans was ejected from Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints for fighting, and he had an amazing explanation for his actions. Evans was tossed after getting involved in a fight during the second half of his team’s 20-10 win. The fight began after words were exchanged between Tom Brady and Marshon Lattimore. Leonard Fournette stepped in and shoved Lattimore, who pushed Fournette in response. Then Evans came in and gave Lattimore a really hard shove and jostled with another Saints defender (video here).
Predicting the Cowboys Record During Dak’s Absence
For any NFL fan, the sight of seeing your franchise quarterback go down with an injury is horrible. So, when Cowboys QB Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury last week, I was like any fan—and felt the season was over. But I'm here today to provide some...
ESPN's Mina Kimes almost went through a table, 'Bills Mafia' style
ESPN's Mina Kimes may not look like the type to enjoy getting thrown through a table at a tailgate. She may not look the part, but the ESPN personality was apparently more than down too experience Bills' Mafia in the most authentic way. Why they do it is anyone's guess....
