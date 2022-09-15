ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson is on a historic pace

New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson is showing signs of superstar potential. After only two games in the NFL, New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is already managing to surpass expectations. Wilson is quickly establishing himself as the Jets’ top receiver and is even comparing well across the league.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur needs to make one big change in Week 2

Mike LaFleur must atone for a head-scratching decision in the New York Jets’ opener. While there are a few criticisms that can be directed at New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for his role in the team’s bad season-opening offensive performance, I thought LaFleur did a decent job overall. Most of the team’s struggles had to do with poor execution by the players.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy