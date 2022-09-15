Read full article on original website
NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson is on a historic pace
New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson is showing signs of superstar potential. After only two games in the NFL, New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is already managing to surpass expectations. Wilson is quickly establishing himself as the Jets’ top receiver and is even comparing well across the league.
Don’t forget these 3 unsung heroes from NY Jets’ shocking win
The New York Jets’ historic comeback win over the Cleveland Browns was a team effort. You know the story by now: Garrett Wilson was wheeling (8 catches, 102 yards, 2 TD) and Joe Flacco was dealing (307 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT) as the New York Jets erased a 13-point deficit in under two minutes to shock the Cleveland Browns.
How to watch 49ers vs Broncos on NBC’s Sunday Night Football
NBC Sunday Night Football is back for its 17th season in 2022. While the broadcast returns to the Peacock network,
Who deserves most blame for NY Jets’ Week 1 loss? | Film
Breaking down the New York Jets’ Week 1 film vs. Ravens: The good, the bad, and the ugly. New York Jets fans entered the 2022 season with plenty of cautious optimism and had it quickly shot down, as per usual. A 24-9 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens got the season off to a discouraging start.
NY Jets head coach Robert Saleh continues his pregame tradition
Saleh has a ritual that he has maintained on gameday since his first coaching job. Before the New York Jets‘ 1 p.m. tilt against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Robert Saleh took to the stadium seats. No, not as a spectator. Saleh doesn’t just sit and watch the empty...
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur needs to make one big change in Week 2
Mike LaFleur must atone for a head-scratching decision in the New York Jets’ opener. While there are a few criticisms that can be directed at New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for his role in the team’s bad season-opening offensive performance, I thought LaFleur did a decent job overall. Most of the team’s struggles had to do with poor execution by the players.
The Mann Show: NY Jets’ fake punt leads to score
True to the star-crossed nature of the New York Jets‘ franchise, a punt might turn out to be one of the most vital plays of the season. This time, however, a de facto fourth-down surrender turned out to be the most lucrative play of their first half in Cleveland.
NY Jets-Cleveland Browns highlights: A comeback for the ages
A miracle comeback allowed the Jets to escape from Cleveland with a major victory. Two of the NFL’s more star-crossed franchises put up an entertaining effort on Sunday at First Energy Stadium, but it was the visiting New York Jets that came out clean on the other side against the Clevland Browns.
