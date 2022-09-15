Read full article on original website
Plan for SE Bend Development Gets Initial State Approval
BEND, OR -- State officials gave the green light this week to the city of Bend’s conceptual plan for the state-owned Stevens Road Tract. Long-Range Planning Manager Brian Rankin says it’s a big first step in development of 261 acres in southeast Bend. Next, the city needs approval...
Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans
After years of planning, the Arnold Irrigation District has won federal government approval of plans for its canal-piping Infrastructure Modernization Project. But the legal fight with opposing neighbors isn't over yet. The post Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Sale of Private Residential Estate in Sisters — Highest Residential Real Estate Sale in Deschutes County in 15 Years
(Photo | Courtesy of NestBend Real Estate) RE/MAX Key Properties announces the historic sale of a luxury six-bedroom estate set on 80 acres in Sisters for $6.8 million represented by Karen Malanga, Kristin Marshall and Jonny Malanga (NestBend Real Estate). The sale is the highest residential real estate sale recorded in Deschutes County in the last 15 years that is a non-farm, non-ranch property through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
centraloregondaily.com
Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second
Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in
A new homeless village in southeast Bend is weeks away from opening. The on-site manager for St. Vincent's Place is moving in Saturday and the goal is to move in the first residents by mid to late October. The post St. Vincent’s Place, new homeless village in Bend, weeks away from opening; on-site manager moving in appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
High Lakes Health Care, Praxis Health expanding in Redmond, acquires Central Oregon Family Medicine
High Lakes Health Care - Praxis Health, winner of the Best Medical Group in Central Oregon, five years running, by (The Source Weekly), is excited to announce the acquisition of a new expansive clinic. Beginning November 1st, Central Oregon Family Medicine, in Redmond, Oregon, will become part of High Lakes Health Care – Praxis Health’s statewide network of care.
KTVZ
Redmond, Culver high school teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Friday Oregon’s 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year! All across the state this week, communities have held celebrations recognizing these 16 regional winners. Every day in Oregon classrooms, teachers offer their innovation, energy...
Smith Rock hiker injured in fall; mountain rescue teams in training step in to assist DCSO SAR
A 21-year-old Seattle man setting up a slack line at Smith Rock State Park was injured in a 35- to 50-foot fall Saturday morning, prompting a rescue that took several hours and involved several mountain rescue teams who happened to be training at the park, officials said. The post Smith Rock hiker injured in fall; mountain rescue teams in training step in to assist DCSO SAR appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Bend area home total loss in fire, 3 cats missing
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A housefire north of Bend destroyed a home Saturday afternoon and displaced the single resident, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a ‘70s-era manufactured home on 97th Street in the Tumalo area. Using a water tender, the fire was...
St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask
St. Charles Health System said Thursday it is now allowing unvaccinated people who get a medical or religious exception to Oregon’s vaccine mandate to provide direct care if they wear a N95 or higher filtering respirator "or other reasonable accommodation to the extent applicable." The post St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend area man John McPheeters found safe, sheriff’s office says
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Bend man John McPheeters has been found. McPheeters, 64, went missing on Sept. 10 at around 10 a.m. “The Sheriff’s Office would like the community for their assistance in locating him,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A man from...
focushillsboro.com
Volunteers Save A Wounded Hiker During Training Exercises, According To The Oregon Sheriff
A climber hurt in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park had a lucky break when rescue teams that were in the area for training helped him, according to Oregon officials. According to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a climber collapsed while scaling up a rock outcropping to put up a slackline at Asterick’s Pass and called 911 at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
KTVZ
Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multi-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Initial reports indicated several vehicles were involved. Numerous first responders...
centraloregondaily.com
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
Multiple-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
A multiple-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for hours Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The post Multiple-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Nearly 1,600 teddy bears donated for the 24th annual Teddy Bear Run
Dozens of motorcycle riders revved their engines for Saturday's 24th annual Teddy Bear Run. It was a group ride that started at Wild Horse Harley-Davidson in Bend. The group effort was to deliver teddy bears to Central Oregon hospitals. The teddy bears were placed outside the emergency rooms. Nearly 1,600...
Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond
A 16-year-old Redmond teen was killed and four other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond, Oregon State Police said Saturday. The post Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Have you seen him? Bend area man missing since Saturday
A man from the Bend area is missing and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating him. DCSO said John William McPheeters, 64, was last seen Sept. 10 around 10:00 a.m. He was not reported missing until Thursday. He was last known to...
kbnd.com
Idaho Fugitive Caught In Bend After 16 Months On The Lam
BEND, OR -- An Idaho fugitive on the loose since May of 2021 is now in the Deschutes County Jail. In August, Bend Police say 36-year-old Zachary Heward used a false name in a traffic stop. On Thursday, just before 10 a.m., an officer saw the same vehicle associated with Heward.
