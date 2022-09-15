Read full article on original website
Style of Hope Coming to BOS Center
Style of Hope is coming up Thursday, September 22nd! Hope’s longest running major event is celebrating its 15th year! Hosted on the main floor of the Bank of Springfield Center in the heart of downtown Springfield, this unique fashion show benefits the individuals that Hope serves while simultaneously bringing together the Springfield community for a fun-filled evening of the latest fashion trends and Hope’s impactful mission. Join us for this fun and fast-paced fashion event featuring runway entertainment from community dancers, community models, clothing from local boutiques, a very special segment featuring Hope’s youth, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and silent auction. You won’t want to miss Springfield’s most anticipated event of the year!
Sangamon County Touts Assistance For Veterans
Sangamon County says its veterans assistance program is not only helping hundreds of local veterans and their families, it’s having a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the community. The Veterans Assistance Commission provided help to more than 25-hundred veterans or survivors during the first six months of this year, a...
UIS Celebrates Successful Conclusion Of Fundraising Campaign
The University of Illinois Springfield is celebrating the conclusion of the largest fundraising drive in the school’s history. The Reaching Stellar campaign began quietly in 2014… and then went public in 2017 with a goal of raising $40 million. When it wrapped up on June 30th of this year, Reaching Stellar had hit 106-percent of its goal, raising nearly $42.5 million.
15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)
Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
Pritzker Rolls Back Vaccine-Or-Testing Requirement For School Staff
Governor JB Pritzker has relaxed some of the COVID safety rules imposed on schools during the pandemic, including an end to the requirement that unvaccinated teachers and staffers must be tested for COVID twice a week. Pritzker says the decision was made in consultation with public health professionals, and is...
City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
Funeral Home Owner’s Liquor License Bid Rejected
A Springfield funeral home owner has lost her bid to obtain a liquor license for an adjacent reception center. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services and the Ruby Recreational Community Center. She had sought a liquor license so that she could serve alcohol during family gatherings and other events at the reception facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposed the license, saying his constituents did not want another business in their neighborhood serving liquor and potentially adding to problems in the area. Now aldermen have withdrawn the liquor license request completely after learning that the reception center sits too close to a building that’s being used as a church, violating zoning rules that require a setback of at least 100 feet.
Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured
Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Storm Alert | Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night across parts of the Bi-State region
ST. LOUIS — 1:25 AM Update: Severe thunderstorms are still moving across central Illinois and trying to move into Montgomery and Macoupin county by around 2 a.m. The main threat is large hail and gusty winds. The storms tend to weaken as they move southeast into the 5 On Your Side area. The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for our four northeastern counties.
Road closing for water service construction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to make a change in their driving routes on Monday as crews with City Water, Light and Power close a street for construction affiliated with water service. CWLP crews will close northbound MacArthur Boulevard between Monroe and Washington Streets for this work; a detour route will […]
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
Hamilton: 'While Illinois spends the most money per student in the Midwest, a big chunk is blown on the inflated education bureaucracy'
Springfield tennis player Shrihan Aleti is ranked 2,561st in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 10. They had 253 total points, split between 247 single points and 42 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
DHS Avoids Contempt Hearing Over Inmate Transfer, But Delays Persist
The Illinois Department of Human Services has once again averted a contempt of court hearing in Sangamon County with a last-minute transfer of a county jail inmate to a mental health facility. The department had been ordered to appear in court earlier this week to answer for delays in the...
