whdh.com
Two teens arrested in connection with Jamaica Plain armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teen boys, a 13- and a 14-year-old, were arrested after an armed robbery during which a scared shop owner locked them inside the store. As 7NEWS previously reported, the owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of teen shoplifters.
WCVB
Tensions high during demonstrations outside Boston Children's Hospital
BOSTON — Two groups of demonstrators had a hostile faceoff outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday, as the facility has received a number of threats over the last month due to its transgender health services. A group of people protesting the hospital's transgender health program were met with dozens...
whdh.com
Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell
NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
whdh.com
Protest against Boston Children’s Hospital’s transgender youth services attracts counter-protesters, police
BOSTON (WHDH) - A planned protest outside of Boston Children’s Hospital culminated with counter-protesters filling the other side of the street as Boston Police stood between the two sides. Protesters with at least one sign reading “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers” made their way to the hospital Sunday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Fire: Worker injured after porch collapses
A worker was injured after tumbling to the ground when a rear porch in Boston collapsed. The Boston Fire Department shared photos of the wrecked Park Street porch on Twitter and stated that the worker was able to remove themselves from the rubble. The worker was transported to a nearby...
WCVB
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say
BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
nbcboston.com
Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident
A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
liveboston617.org
Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century
The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
NECN
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
whdh.com
2 killed in Attleboro crash on West Street
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro Police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash that killed two people early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. in the area of 1296 West Street. Images from the scene showed a mangled vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed truck later in...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy youth attacked in the third knife attack in Quincy this month #quincypolice #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy youth attacked in the third knife attack in Quincy this month. Image via the Portugal Resident. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy hit with its third knife attack...
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1296 West Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious car crash. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2006...
WCVB
Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
whdh.com
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. The owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of...
Missing Cambridge Man Could Have Traveled Out Of State: Police
Cambridge Police are asking the public for helping in locating a who was reported missing from a group home, the department said on Twitter. Andrew Paliotto, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing after he left the home on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, police said. He has gone missing before and previously found in Central Square and Maryland.
whdh.com
Security guard helps mother, newborn in hospital parking lot
DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dover, New Hampshire security guard used his instincts to spring into action when a newborn and his parents arrived in his hospital’s parking lot with the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby’s neck. Andy Clark was on duty at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital on Sept....
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
