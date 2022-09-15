ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whdh.com

Two teens arrested in connection with Jamaica Plain armed robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teen boys, a 13- and a 14-year-old, were arrested after an armed robbery during which a scared shop owner locked them inside the store. As 7NEWS previously reported, the owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of teen shoplifters.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tensions high during demonstrations outside Boston Children's Hospital

BOSTON — Two groups of demonstrators had a hostile faceoff outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday, as the facility has received a number of threats over the last month due to its transgender health services. A group of people protesting the hospital's transgender health program were met with dozens...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
NORWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Fire: Worker injured after porch collapses

A worker was injured after tumbling to the ground when a rear porch in Boston collapsed. The Boston Fire Department shared photos of the wrecked Park Street porch on Twitter and stated that the worker was able to remove themselves from the rubble. The worker was transported to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say

BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident

A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
WINTHROP, MA
liveboston617.org

Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century

The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police

Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

2 killed in Attleboro crash on West Street

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro Police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash that killed two people early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. in the area of 1296 West Street. Images from the scene showed a mangled vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed truck later in...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Missing Cambridge Man Could Have Traveled Out Of State: Police

Cambridge Police are asking the public for helping in locating a who was reported missing from a group home, the department said on Twitter. Andrew Paliotto, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing after he left the home on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, police said. He has gone missing before and previously found in Central Square and Maryland.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Security guard helps mother, newborn in hospital parking lot

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dover, New Hampshire security guard used his instincts to spring into action when a newborn and his parents arrived in his hospital’s parking lot with the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby’s neck. Andy Clark was on duty at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital on Sept....
DOVER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA

