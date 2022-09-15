Read full article on original website
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!
Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday
Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
This Historic Concord Home Is On Sale For First Time In 300 Years
It's been 300 years since one Massachusetts home went on the market. The 4,500-square-foot colonial on Sudbury Road in Concord — which was apparently used to store tents, utensils and axes during the Revolutionary War, according to WCVB — is listed for nearly $1.6 million. The home was...
country1025.com
Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years
The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
Westfield woman wins $1 million prize off $5 scratch ticket
A woman from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.
Massachusetts residents to receive over 2 billion dollars
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: some money is coming your way right now during this time of inflation and rising prices. How much specifically is still being determined.
Washington Examiner
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Roche Bros. puts 'price lock' in place to mark its 70th birthday
Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ 70th anniversary is this fall, and to celebrate, the locally owned and family-operated grocer put a price lock on 500 of its most popular items until Nov. 17 to help shoppers tackle higher food prices. In 1952, brothers Pat and Bud Roche built their business that...
'Taken Away Too Soon': Northborough Teenager Suddenly Dies At 16
A 16-year-old boy has died unexpectedly at his home in central Massachusetts, loved ones said. Jon Niemi was found unresponsive at his Northborough home around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Northborough Police said on Facebook. He was pronounced dead a few moments later by fire and EMS crews, police said.
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
Turnto10.com
Warwick man volunteers to help Californians impacted by wildfires
(WJAR) — A Warwick man is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in California with the American Red Cross. Peter Prowe is volunteering in the Sacramento area, where the biggest fire to hit the state so far this year is raging. "I know what it is like to be...
WCVB
Here's how much Mass. taxpayers will get in refunds
BOSTON — About 3.6 million Massachusetts taxpayers are set to receive cash back this fall after state government hauled in taxes last year that surpassed the legal limit by nearly $3 billion, the Baker administration announced Friday. Taxpayers will "automatically" receive their refunds without needing to submit any application.
$16.35 million lottery prize won at Mass. Cumberland Farms remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts remains unclaimed nearly a week after it was won. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10. However, as of Friday morning, the...
$1 million Powerball winner sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts
A lottery player in Massachusetts won a $1 million Powerball prize Wednesday. The ticket was sold at a Market Basket in Lowell, according to the lottery. However, there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday. Instead, the lottery prize increases to $225 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. Overall, there were...
Turnto10.com
City of Warwick considers tougher restrictions for short-term rentals
(WJAR) — The city is considering tougher restrictions on short-term rentals in Warwick. City leaders are considering whether or not to create an ordinance that only allows owner-occupied rentals in areas of Warwick. Leaders are looking at tougher restrictions on short-term rentals that would force owners of short-term rentals...
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
Turnto10.com
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — The North Kingstown Police Department has identified the Warwick man killed in a crash over the weekend. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Mark R. Horton. Police responded to a crash Saturday morning at 1050 Slocum Road involving a Toyota MR2 and a Hyundai Sonata. Police say...
