Flu shots will be available to the public starting Monday through the Sangamon County Department of Public Health. Health officials say it’s a good idea to get your flu shot early, as it does take some time to reach full effectiveness. They say getting vaccinated can help you avoid getting the flu or lessen the severity of the case if you do get infected. Flu shots are available on a walk-in basis at the health department during regular hours. In addition, community clinics will be held at locations around Sangamon County.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO