Chicago, IL

racer.com

No IMSA series at Chicago for 2023

Although in the initial announcement of the NASCAR Chicago street race set for next July that there would be an IMSA series on the schedule, it has now been confirmed that there will be no sports car race in the inaugural event. While it was never expected that one of...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
CHICAGO, IL
etxview.com

Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster

MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
MUNSTER, IN
newsy.com

Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Plenty of half-truths about Safe-T Act

I was on a business trip to meet my Middle East editors in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the questions about Chicago crime and even the Safe-T Act were coming at me from every direction. The cab driver wondered if all hell had broken loose in Chicago under that...
CHICAGO, IL
southernfoodways.org

Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue

In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

See Famous Chicago Mobster Homes on Popular Gangster Tour

There's been a lot of talk about the new Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour featuring the homes of some of the most notorious organized crime figures. The city of Chicago has some fun, entertaining, and informative tours. You can take tours on foot, a segway scooter, a bus, or even a boat. The Chicago architecture tour by boat is one of the city's most popular tours. How fun does a tour of some of the Windy City's most notable donut shops sound?
CHICAGO, IL

