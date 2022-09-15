Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
saturdaytradition.com
Pat Fitzgerald addresses Northwestern's unthinkable loss to Southern Illinois
Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern did the unthinkable Saturday, dropping the Week 3 matchup to FCS program Southern Illinois. To make matters worse, Southern Illinois entered the game with an 0-2 mark on the season. Needless to say, the loss for the Wildcats is a debacle in the truest sense of...
Local high schools step up security after fights break out at football games
There's something special about playing football under the lights on Friday nights, but an increase in fights at games prompted Kenosha Unified School District to change the policy.
One more from Sugar Grove; fans react to LIV Golf
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The LIV Golf Invitational series capped off their fifth event of the season Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms. 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith took the first place prize at 13-under par. LIV is new to the golf scene, so how do the fans attending their events feel about the shake […]
Candace Parker gets another WNBA honor in 2022
The Chicago Sky forward received the honor on Thursday night after completing her 15th WNBA season.
racer.com
No IMSA series at Chicago for 2023
Although in the initial announcement of the NASCAR Chicago street race set for next July that there would be an IMSA series on the schedule, it has now been confirmed that there will be no sports car race in the inaugural event. While it was never expected that one of...
Regan Holgate recaps day 2 of the LIV golf event in Sugar Grove
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two days of the LIV Golf Event in nearby Sugar Grove, Illinois is in the books. I was told that today’s spectator turnout was more than double what was expected. It was a great atmosphere to watch some spectacular golf, and the fans had a front row seat. Dustin Johnson started the […]
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
etxview.com
Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster
MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
fox32chicago.com
Danny Trejo visits Saint Ignatius College Prep, shares special message with students
CHICAGO - Actor Danny Trejo visited Saint Ignatius College Prep Thursday to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month. He spoke with the school's association of Latin American students and the campus acting club, The Harlequins. Trejo shared his life experiences with the students, along with a message. "Drugs and alcohol...
newsy.com
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?
Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago purse is set for $25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 20 percent payout according to the LIV Golf's prize money distribution chart. The LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago field is headed by Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson,...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Plenty of half-truths about Safe-T Act
I was on a business trip to meet my Middle East editors in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the questions about Chicago crime and even the Safe-T Act were coming at me from every direction. The cab driver wondered if all hell had broken loose in Chicago under that...
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?
I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
New safety plan, road closures aims to tame down Mexican Independence Day 2022 celebrations in Loop
The city has been prepping for this, encouraging people to celebrate Mexican Independence Day peacefully.
southernfoodways.org
Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue
In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
See Famous Chicago Mobster Homes on Popular Gangster Tour
There's been a lot of talk about the new Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour featuring the homes of some of the most notorious organized crime figures. The city of Chicago has some fun, entertaining, and informative tours. You can take tours on foot, a segway scooter, a bus, or even a boat. The Chicago architecture tour by boat is one of the city's most popular tours. How fun does a tour of some of the Windy City's most notable donut shops sound?
fox40jackson.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate ‘back to the farm’
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor “back to the farm” during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November.
Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home
Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
