Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
False alarm on possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According to a press release from The City of Alexandria: “This afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department along with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, responded to a telephone report of a possible shooter at Bolton High School. Officers cleared the school and determined it was a false report. The false report is under investigation.”
cenlanow.com
How is COVID-19 linked to increased fatal crashes in Louisiana?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) says that an increase in impaired driving, aggressive driving, and pedestrian fatalities caused the number of car crash-related deaths to rise for the first time in 14 years. More Louisianians have been killed in car crashes last year...
cenlanow.com
Whataburger celebrates growth in Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, September 28 at 1 p.m., Whataburger, along with its franchise partner G.V.C.S., Inc. and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest restaurant in Alexandria, which opened this past June. Whataburger is celebrating the opening by...
Comments / 0