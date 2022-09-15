ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

cenlanow.com

False alarm on possible shooter at Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According to a press release from The City of Alexandria: “This afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department along with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, responded to a telephone report of a possible shooter at Bolton High School. Officers cleared the school and determined it was a false report. The false report is under investigation.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

How is COVID-19 linked to increased fatal crashes in Louisiana?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) says that an increase in impaired driving, aggressive driving, and pedestrian fatalities caused the number of car crash-related deaths to rise for the first time in 14 years. More Louisianians have been killed in car crashes last year...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Whataburger celebrates growth in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, September 28 at 1 p.m., Whataburger, along with its franchise partner G.V.C.S., Inc. and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest restaurant in Alexandria, which opened this past June. Whataburger is celebrating the opening by...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

