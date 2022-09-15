ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Fire District board members denounces Illinois Safe-T Act as "threat to First Responders"

Orland Fire District board members denounces Illinois Safe-T Act as “threat to First Responders”. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District board of trustees this week denounced the adoption of the Illinois “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act,” also known as the SAFE-T Act, saying it reduces punishments and accountability for criminals and while undermining the authority of police.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

New lawsuit filed by Democrat to stop SAFE-T Act

JOLIET, Ill. – There’s now a second State’s Attorney in Illinois who is filling lawsuit against the State of Illinois over the “cashless bail” provision of the “SAFE-T Act.”. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed suit on Friday — joining his counterpart in...
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
wmay.com

Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term

Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act

An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
Person
Susana Mendoza
wjol.com

Will County State's Attorney Files Complaint Against Governor Over SAFE-T Act

(AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File) On Friday morning, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow filed a lawsuit in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court to list, what he says are the numerous constitutional violations that will be brought on by the implementation of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today or SAFE-T Act. The act, which the State General Assembly passed in 2021 made several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail. Glasgow has repeatedly spoken against the law, saying that the changes will lead to an increase in crime and will tie the hands of law enforcement and prosecutors from holding those who break the law accountable.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Pritzker Rolls Back Vaccine-Or-Testing Requirement For School Staff

Governor JB Pritzker has relaxed some of the COVID safety rules imposed on schools during the pandemic, including an end to the requirement that unvaccinated teachers and staffers must be tested for COVID twice a week. Pritzker says the decision was made in consultation with public health professionals, and is...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants

(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award

It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Myth#Credit Rating#Comptroller#Politics State
wmay.com

Illinois Jobs Increase, But So Does State Unemployment Rate

Total jobs in Illinois were up slightly in August… but the statewide unemployment rate also inched higher last month. State officials say Illinois added more than 4,000 new jobs from July to August…and total jobs are up by almost a quarter-of-a-million positions over the past year. Even so, the jobless rate climbed from 4.4 in July to 4.5 percent in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?

With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
ILLINOIS STATE
News Break
Politics
wmay.com

Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off

(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents

CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
CHICAGO, IL

