Herald & Review
Why Pritzker’s administration gave millions to relatives of his Republican rival
CHICAGO - Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey regularly rails against government spending while accusing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of trying to solve the state’s problems merely by tossing money into “the four winds.”. “That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois — more money, more spending,”...
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Fire District board members denounces Illinois Safe-T Act as “threat to First Responders”
Orland Fire District board members denounces Illinois Safe-T Act as “threat to First Responders”. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District board of trustees this week denounced the adoption of the Illinois “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act,” also known as the SAFE-T Act, saying it reduces punishments and accountability for criminals and while undermining the authority of police.
1470 WMBD
New lawsuit filed by Democrat to stop SAFE-T Act
JOLIET, Ill. – There’s now a second State’s Attorney in Illinois who is filling lawsuit against the State of Illinois over the “cashless bail” provision of the “SAFE-T Act.”. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed suit on Friday — joining his counterpart in...
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
wmay.com
Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act
An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
wjol.com
Will County State’s Attorney Files Complaint Against Governor Over SAFE-T Act
(AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File) On Friday morning, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow filed a lawsuit in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court to list, what he says are the numerous constitutional violations that will be brought on by the implementation of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today or SAFE-T Act. The act, which the State General Assembly passed in 2021 made several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail. Glasgow has repeatedly spoken against the law, saying that the changes will lead to an increase in crime and will tie the hands of law enforcement and prosecutors from holding those who break the law accountable.
wmay.com
Pritzker Rolls Back Vaccine-Or-Testing Requirement For School Staff
Governor JB Pritzker has relaxed some of the COVID safety rules imposed on schools during the pandemic, including an end to the requirement that unvaccinated teachers and staffers must be tested for COVID twice a week. Pritzker says the decision was made in consultation with public health professionals, and is...
wmay.com
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award
It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
wmay.com
Illinois Jobs Increase, But So Does State Unemployment Rate
Total jobs in Illinois were up slightly in August… but the statewide unemployment rate also inched higher last month. State officials say Illinois added more than 4,000 new jobs from July to August…and total jobs are up by almost a quarter-of-a-million positions over the past year. Even so, the jobless rate climbed from 4.4 in July to 4.5 percent in August.
fox40jackson.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate ‘back to the farm’
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor “back to the farm” during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November.
Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?
With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
wmay.com
DHS Avoids Contempt Hearing Over Inmate Transfer, But Delays Persist
The Illinois Department of Human Services has once again averted a contempt of court hearing in Sangamon County with a last-minute transfer of a county jail inmate to a mental health facility. The department had been ordered to appear in court earlier this week to answer for delays in the...
wmay.com
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
fox32chicago.com
FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents
CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for Illinois
Governor Pritzker declaring a disaster proclamationScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and then this month Chicago.
