Wilmington, NC

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington

NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
Evans Electric Says New Effort Due To Community

Homegrown business Evans Electric & Outdoor Lighting is reaching out and growing thanks to the community support and the customer base the company has established. “Southport is my home. Born and raised here and to have my own business is a dream come true. Then, to experience the support from the community from homeowners and businesses to local government, is just amazing,” Mr. Evans said. “Support from everywhere is so wonderful, we are announcing a new effort.”
Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. According to a news release, the event will include food trucks, live music and games. Officers...
Parking lot party held to let business owners “test” space

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Uniting businesses in the Cargo District, that’s the goal of an event held over the weekend in Wilmington. Every month the public is invited for a free co-working day, a way to test the space and see what it has to offer. Vendors get...
Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a year-long investigation into an overdose on July 7, 2021, the Wilmington Police Department said they have arrested and charged a man with death by distribution on Friday, September 9. “The investigation concluded that 50-year-old Michael Robinson from Wilmington had given the victim in this...
Whiteville police have new tool for 360-degree crime scans

The City of Whiteville now has a device that can replicate a crime scene “down to the millimeter,” according to Police Chief Douglas Ipock. He said the newly acquired laser scanner isn’t just accurate; it’s also fast. The chief said processing a crime scene can take...
Narcotics Sized from Daquan Tremain Freeman, 29, of Bolton

Whiteville, NC – On September 13, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were conducting a checking station near the intersection of Red Hill Road and Sam Potts Highway, Whiteville. Daquan Tremain Freeman, 29, of Bolton, stopped at the checking station. Marijuana was observed in plain view inside of the vehicle. Freeman and the vehicle were searched. Inside of the vehicle, deputies located digital scales, packaging material, cocaine, and marijuana. All evidence was collected and seized. The vehicle was towed.
Wilmington PD issues PSA due to reports of recent phone scam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a PSA on a recent phone scam that they have received reports of. “During this scam, the person on the phone will claim to be an Amazon representative or a DEA agent asking for a large sum of money as a “sign of cooperation”. During this, victims have reported that the scammers are asking them for large sums of money and drivers license information and are threatening to have them arrested if they do not pay,” writes the WPD in the release.
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
