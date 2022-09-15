Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Wilmington City Council to vote on program pairing social workers with police officers to help homeless people
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are working to start a pilot program to help connect homeless people with the resources they need. The Board of Commissioners approved the program at their meeting on Monday, September 19, but it still needs approval from the Wilmington City Council on Tuesday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to pay over $304,000 to couple who sued over short-term rental ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a couple who sued them over the city’s short-term rental ordinance. In January of 2019, Wilmington enacted a zoning ordinance regulating short-term rentals through a registration process. Peg and David Schroeder...
WECT
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - To help lower income families in the community meet rental housing needs, New Hanover County will continue to offer the Workforce Housing GAP Rental Assistance Pilot Program for the second year with several updates. If your household earnings are between 60%-80% of the area...
ATF officials warn NC gun owners to lookout for stolen ammo
ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
my40.tv
Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
getnews.info
Evans Electric Says New Effort Due To Community
Homegrown business Evans Electric & Outdoor Lighting is reaching out and growing thanks to the community support and the customer base the company has established. “Southport is my home. Born and raised here and to have my own business is a dream come true. Then, to experience the support from the community from homeowners and businesses to local government, is just amazing,” Mr. Evans said. “Support from everywhere is so wonderful, we are announcing a new effort.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. According to a news release, the event will include food trucks, live music and games. Officers...
WECT
ATF searching for large amount of 9mm ammunition stolen from Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is searching for two vehicles in connection the theft of a large amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition. Per an ATF alert, the ammo was stolen from freight line shipping containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham. “Individuals responsible...
WECT
New Hanover County offers COVID vaccines and updated booster shots to the public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is offering free COVID vaccines, and updated booster and flu shots, to the public, at the Pandemic Operations Center. The county’s COVID metrics continue to stride in the right direction, resulting in a low CDC level for another week. “Over the summer,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Parking lot party held to let business owners “test” space
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Uniting businesses in the Cargo District, that’s the goal of an event held over the weekend in Wilmington. Every month the public is invited for a free co-working day, a way to test the space and see what it has to offer. Vendors get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a year-long investigation into an overdose on July 7, 2021, the Wilmington Police Department said they have arrested and charged a man with death by distribution on Friday, September 9. “The investigation concluded that 50-year-old Michael Robinson from Wilmington had given the victim in this...
WECT
Brunswick County considers incentive grant agreement with manufacturer to create 125 jobs
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is considering a $270,000 Economic Development Incentive Grant with Precision Swiss Incentive Agreement. To keep funding, the company is required to invest $8.4 million in investments along with 125 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $54,025 in...
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville police have new tool for 360-degree crime scans
The City of Whiteville now has a device that can replicate a crime scene “down to the millimeter,” according to Police Chief Douglas Ipock. He said the newly acquired laser scanner isn’t just accurate; it’s also fast. The chief said processing a crime scene can take...
borderbelt.org
How a Bladen County coffee shop is brewing the next generation of workers
As a high school senior, Meagan Burney has already learned the valuable skill of time management. She arrives at her job at 5:30 a.m., works for two hours, goes to class at the local community college, returns to work, goes home to finish her high school online classes and then attends volleyball practice.
whiteville-news.com
Narcotics Sized from Daquan Tremain Freeman, 29, of Bolton
Whiteville, NC – On September 13, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were conducting a checking station near the intersection of Red Hill Road and Sam Potts Highway, Whiteville. Daquan Tremain Freeman, 29, of Bolton, stopped at the checking station. Marijuana was observed in plain view inside of the vehicle. Freeman and the vehicle were searched. Inside of the vehicle, deputies located digital scales, packaging material, cocaine, and marijuana. All evidence was collected and seized. The vehicle was towed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Citizen forum held on Dam Restoration Project in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) – The City of Boiling Spring Lakes held a citizens forum on Thursday, to update residents on the bond referendum that would help rebuild or restore dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence. The engineering firm McGill presented the final design plans for the dam restoration...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington PD issues PSA due to reports of recent phone scam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a PSA on a recent phone scam that they have received reports of. “During this scam, the person on the phone will claim to be an Amazon representative or a DEA agent asking for a large sum of money as a “sign of cooperation”. During this, victims have reported that the scammers are asking them for large sums of money and drivers license information and are threatening to have them arrested if they do not pay,” writes the WPD in the release.
jocoreport.com
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
Comments / 1