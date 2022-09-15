Read full article on original website
Critics say St. Pete's homeless population could be targeted by proposal for new sidewalk rules
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg is considering a new rule that some say targets the homeless community. The ordinance proposal to get unpermitted tables off the sidewalks in St. Pete passed its first reading at a council meeting on Thursday. But tables aren’t the only objects that would...
‘It’s so scary’: University of Tampa students react to student death
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong around 1 a.m. September 17. Tampa Police said the male student was shot by the driver of the car, who feared for his life.
Drug Overdoses Are Rising Again. Why?
The trauma endured during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a national drug crisis like we’ve never seen before. People of all ages are turning to prescription and illicit drugs to cope with job losses, financial instability, the death of loved ones and the constant state of uncertainty in our world.
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
AMPLIFY Clearwater Announces 2022 Chalktober Art Festival
AMPLIFY Clearwater is pleased to announce the Clearwater Chalktober Art Festival presented by Morton Plant Hospital/BayCare Health System! AMPLIFY Clearwater is working hard to highlight the great businesses, artists and local vendors that make up our beautiful community. This year’s Chalktober Art Festival is being held on October 15th, 2022,...
Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?
Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
Manatee County waives adoption fees as pets overwhelm area shelters
PALMETTO, Fla. - Adoption fees have been waived this weekend as Manatee County Animal Welfare partners with Best Friends Animal Society to get pets into homes. "Really, there are so many pets here. There is a special pet here for everybody," said Hans Wohlgefahrt the Outreach and Event Specialist for Manatee County Animal Welfare.
Plant City dentist to leave practice
Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
Jury deliberates as Florida guardian is accused of client’s abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County jury needs more time to decide if a former Florida guardian caused the death of a 75-year-old Tampa man. Rebecca Fierle was arrested and charged in February 2020 with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person. That's in relation to the death of Steven Stryker.
Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M
September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
Puerto Ricans in Tampa anxiously watching Fiona
Though it may be more 1,000 miles away, Floridians are keeping a wary eye on Fiona, especially Puerto Ricans with family on the island.
USF police investigating person's death at Beard parking garage
TAMPA, Fla. — A death investigation is ongoing at the University of South Florida involving a person who fell from a parking garage. In a message sent to students Friday, police were told around 10 a.m. that the person fell from an upper level of the Richard A. Beard parking garage.
Business owners happy to hear about plans to dredge John's Pass
Hubbard Marina's owners have fought since 1997 to remove the sand from John's Pass. They finally saw a victory Wednesday night.
Pasco Sheriff: 17-Year-Old Nevaeh Banks Located And Is Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 17-year-old Nevaeh Banks has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Nevaeh Banks, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Banks is 5’6”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last
St. Pete councilwoman resigns after it’s revealed she didn’t live in her district
St. Petersburg Councilwoman Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned during Thursday night's council meeting.
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
University Of Tampa Student Shot And Killed Overnight
TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Police detectives have learned that the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa. According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the 1000
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
Student dies after trying to enter wrong car: police
A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into the wrong car early Saturday morning, police said.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
