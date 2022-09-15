ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Drug Overdoses Are Rising Again. Why?

The trauma endured during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a national drug crisis like we’ve never seen before. People of all ages are turning to prescription and illicit drugs to cope with job losses, financial instability, the death of loved ones and the constant state of uncertainty in our world.
AMPLIFY Clearwater Announces 2022 Chalktober Art Festival

AMPLIFY Clearwater is pleased to announce the Clearwater Chalktober Art Festival presented by Morton Plant Hospital/BayCare Health System! AMPLIFY Clearwater is working hard to highlight the great businesses, artists and local vendors that make up our beautiful community. This year’s Chalktober Art Festival is being held on October 15th, 2022,...
Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?

Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
Manatee County waives adoption fees as pets overwhelm area shelters

PALMETTO, Fla. - Adoption fees have been waived this weekend as Manatee County Animal Welfare partners with Best Friends Animal Society to get pets into homes. "Really, there are so many pets here. There is a special pet here for everybody," said Hans Wohlgefahrt the Outreach and Event Specialist for Manatee County Animal Welfare.
Plant City dentist to leave practice

Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M

September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
