Lincoln, ME

wabi.tv

More than 100 Shrine units come together for Bangor/Brewer parade

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It was a beautiful day Saturday for Shriners from all over New England and beyond to hit the streets of Bangor and Brewer. The Anah Shrine hosted the parade that ran from Acme Road in Brewer all the way through downtown Bangor. People of all ages lined...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Monroe orchard celebrates Maine Apple Sunday

MONROE Maine (WABI) - Local apple orchards celebrated Maine Apple Sunday. Hooper’s Orchard in Monroe took part in the festivities. People enjoyed everything from ginger gold cider to apple cider donuts, even a refreshing glass of apple cider slushies. The “Minions: Rise of Gru” themed corn maze was popular...
MONROE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

10 people homeless after fire destroys apartment buildings in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Ten people are homeless after a fire broke out at their apartment building in Bangor Saturday morning, according to Bangor Fire Department officials. The 2-alarm fire started around 10:40 a.m. at the 4-unit apartment buildings located at 345 Union Street between 62-66 Charles Street, Bangor Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery told NEWS CENTER Maine Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
Lincoln, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union street

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out on Saturday in Bangor creating a cloud of smoke that could be seen all the way in Brewer. Calls came in around 10:45 AM to deal with a multi building fire on Union street. Fire departments from multiple towns responded. No injuries...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Eastern Area Agency on Aging hosts “Senior” Prom

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The dance floor was crowded at Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s “Senior” Prom. Attendees dressed their best and enjoyed live music with family and friends. There was also a silent auction, including Patriots, UMaine hockey...
HERMON, ME
I-95 FM

The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up

The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
HUDSON, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die

A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Nokomis Regional High school honors Veterans on POW/MIA DAY

Newport, Maine (WABI) - The third Friday in September is national POW MIA Recognition Day, and that is what brought students out of their classrooms at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport. They raised flags in honor of veterans who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action.
NEWPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 15

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
ELLSWORTH, ME
homenewshere.com

Climbing Katahdin and Knife Edge in Maine

Mount Katahdin, located in Baxter State Park, is the highest peak in Maine and an icon among challenging and beautiful New England hikes. Located in Millinocket, Baxter State Park encompasses 209,644 acres of wilderness thanks to the vision and initial land grant in 1931 by Percival P. Baxter, once governor of Maine.
MILLINOCKET, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

LePage speaks at rally in Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a Unity Rally held at Calvary Chapel in Orrington Saturday morning. His speech followed a series of Republican candidates running for office at the state and local levels. "I will ask everybody here to find five people that...
ORRINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Police identify 2 killed in weekend crash in Bangor crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police have identified the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. They say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor, and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn had already passed away when they arrived at the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 15

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a vehicle from a Tremont business Sept. 4. Deputy Kamren Jennings is handling the case. Deputy Rob Morang is investigating a report of a man spitting in another man’s face. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 1.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

“Over the Edge” event raises money for cancer prevention

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care brought a popular event back to Bangor this weekend. “Over the Edge” is an annual fundraiser for primary care cancer prevention. Participants rappel down Hollywood Casino in Bangor spreading awareness towards early detection with cancer. Organizers say going “Over the Edge”...
BANGOR, ME

