wabi.tv
More than 100 Shrine units come together for Bangor/Brewer parade
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It was a beautiful day Saturday for Shriners from all over New England and beyond to hit the streets of Bangor and Brewer. The Anah Shrine hosted the parade that ran from Acme Road in Brewer all the way through downtown Bangor. People of all ages lined...
wabi.tv
Monroe orchard celebrates Maine Apple Sunday
MONROE Maine (WABI) - Local apple orchards celebrated Maine Apple Sunday. Hooper’s Orchard in Monroe took part in the festivities. People enjoyed everything from ginger gold cider to apple cider donuts, even a refreshing glass of apple cider slushies. The “Minions: Rise of Gru” themed corn maze was popular...
wabi.tv
Maine loggers participate in annual ‘Log A Load for Kids’ golf tournament
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s forest products industry came together to help local kids Friday. The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held their 26th Annual Northern Maine Log A Load for Maine Kids Golf Tournament at JaTo Highlands in Lincoln. The tournament was dedicated in memory of Gary “Swampy”...
10 people homeless after fire destroys apartment buildings in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Ten people are homeless after a fire broke out at their apartment building in Bangor Saturday morning, according to Bangor Fire Department officials. The 2-alarm fire started around 10:40 a.m. at the 4-unit apartment buildings located at 345 Union Street between 62-66 Charles Street, Bangor Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery told NEWS CENTER Maine Saturday.
wabi.tv
Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union street
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out on Saturday in Bangor creating a cloud of smoke that could be seen all the way in Brewer. Calls came in around 10:45 AM to deal with a multi building fire on Union street. Fire departments from multiple towns responded. No injuries...
wabi.tv
Eastern Area Agency on Aging hosts “Senior” Prom
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The dance floor was crowded at Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s “Senior” Prom. Attendees dressed their best and enjoyed live music with family and friends. There was also a silent auction, including Patriots, UMaine hockey...
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
wabi.tv
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die
A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
wabi.tv
Nokomis Regional High school honors Veterans on POW/MIA DAY
Newport, Maine (WABI) - The third Friday in September is national POW MIA Recognition Day, and that is what brought students out of their classrooms at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport. They raised flags in honor of veterans who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
homenewshere.com
Climbing Katahdin and Knife Edge in Maine
Mount Katahdin, located in Baxter State Park, is the highest peak in Maine and an icon among challenging and beautiful New England hikes. Located in Millinocket, Baxter State Park encompasses 209,644 acres of wilderness thanks to the vision and initial land grant in 1931 by Percival P. Baxter, once governor of Maine.
LePage speaks at rally in Orrington
ORRINGTON, Maine — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a Unity Rally held at Calvary Chapel in Orrington Saturday morning. His speech followed a series of Republican candidates running for office at the state and local levels. "I will ask everybody here to find five people that...
wabi.tv
Former Taylor Bait Buildings to be repurposed as outdoor center thanks to Ware Butler donation
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The former Taylor Bait buildings are getting a facelift with the help of Ware Butler Building Supply. The Orono Economic Development Corporation is renovating the buildings to repurpose them as the Caribou Bog Trail Center. It will be a four-season outdoor center. Thanks to a donation...
wabi.tv
Police identify 2 killed in weekend crash in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police have identified the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. They say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor, and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn had already passed away when they arrived at the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin...
WMTW
Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
wabi.tv
Golfers hit the green in 2nd annual In Memory of Allen Perley Golf Tournament
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It was an overflow crowd for the second annual In Memory of Allen Perley Golf Tournament on Sunday. Allen passed away in July of 2020 at the age of 54. The impact he had on those around him was evident by the outpour of support shown.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a vehicle from a Tremont business Sept. 4. Deputy Kamren Jennings is handling the case. Deputy Rob Morang is investigating a report of a man spitting in another man’s face. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 1.
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
wabi.tv
“Over the Edge” event raises money for cancer prevention
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care brought a popular event back to Bangor this weekend. “Over the Edge” is an annual fundraiser for primary care cancer prevention. Participants rappel down Hollywood Casino in Bangor spreading awareness towards early detection with cancer. Organizers say going “Over the Edge”...
