League of Legends Worlds 2022 Main Event Groups
The League of Legends World Championship starts later this month and Riot Games just revealed the four groups for the main event. 24 teams will compete throughout the five weeks and three stages to win the Summoner's Cup. The 12 teams who automatically qualified will start competing on Oct. 7...
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends Patch 12.17 shook up the bot lane meta by providing both buffs and nerfs to many AD Carry and support champions. This left many players with just one question on their minds: Who are the best bot lane duos to be playing right now?. Here is our...
Apex Legends Prey Collection Event Arrives Sept. 20
Apex Legends is seeing another collection event themed around the hunter and its prey. Players will be ecstatic to learn they can unlock Loba's heirloom as well. But the 24 new cosmetics and heirloom aren't the only things on the docket. Respawn Entertainment also introduced a new game mode called Gun Run.
Like a Dragon: Ishin Announced During State of Play
Like a Dragon: Ishin, a spin-off of Sega's popular Yakuza series, was announced during Sony's State of Play presentation yesterday.
Does Valorant Champions 2022 Have Twitch Drops?
Riot Games revealed that there will be both Twitch and YouTube drops for the Champions tournament. Viewers can receive in-game items by watching the pro matches. Here is a guide on how to collect the Twitch or YouTube drops.
Respawn Updates Apex Legends Iron Sights 'Integrity'
Apex Legends' has some issues when it comes to Iron Sights because new cosmetic skins are giving advantages to certain weapons. Iron Sights is the term used for weapons without optics meaning players are aiming down the barrel of the weapon. This can be difficult to use or tough to aim at opponents.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
Overwatch 2 Devs Explain Hero System, Debunk Rumors
There have been rumors floating around recently that Overwatch players wouldn't be able to play ranked until they've unlocked all of the playable characters. However, it turns out that Activision Blizzard are instead locking newly released heroes from competitive play until two weeks after their release. These rumors started up...
Apex Legends Fan Creates Clever Lifeline Rework Idea
Lifeline is one of the most iconic characters in Respawn's battle royale as she is the only healer in the Outlands. Being an icon has given her a 4.4% pick rate in Season 14, but the Apex Legends community thinks she is still underpowered and needs more rework. During the...
Toby Fox Gives New Deltarune Progress Update
Undertale and Deltarune developer Toby Fox has given fans an update on the latter game's progress.
4 Best Heroes to Pair With Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Armed with details of the newest addition to the hero roster, we've identified the four best heroes to pair with Kiriko in Overwatch 2. In a PvP game where your team's performance is largely dependent both on which Heroes are played and on counter-picking based on your opponent's team build, knowing how to enhance your teammates' strengths and buttress their weaknesses is oft the key to victory.
Warzone 2.0 Gulag Revealed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to feature an all-new Gulag system. As revealed during the COD: Next showcase, it appears the days of 1v1 gunfights for respawning privileges are over. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the new Gulag in Warzone 2.0. Upon...
Apex Legend Crypto Receives Fan-Made Rework
Since his initial release, Crypto has consistently been one of the least popular characters in Apex Legends. Despite having an interesting hacker design, Crypto is seen as weak in the current meta and fairly disengaged from fights as a result of his control over his drone. In attempts to improve...
When is the Valorant Champions 2022 Grand Final?
The best-of-five Valorant Champions Grand Final will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET between OpTic Gaming and LOUD.
Warzone 2.0 Al Mazrah Explained: POIs, Location, Size
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was officially revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event and with it comes the brand new map, Al Mazrah. Al Mazrah is sure to bring an interesting spin on what long time players have experienced before in Warzone thanks to its sheer size, boasting 18 different POIs and a completely new take on the battle royale's ever-closing circle. For players looking to read up on Al Mazrah and all the content that comes with it, we've got you covered.
NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia: Yolanda and Sabine Answers
Here's a guide for all the answers to the Fashion trivia questions in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER.
NBA・
Theathrhythm Final Bar Release Date Information
The release date for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has been announced for February 16, 2023 for play on Nintendo Switch and PS4.
Ken, Blanka and More Confirmed for Street Fighter 6
We've broken down all of the characters that have been confirmed so far for the Street Fighter 6 roster.
Who Voices the Skull in Metal: Hellsinger?
The Skull in Metal: Hellsinger is voiced by Troy Baker.
