Mercer County, NJ

TeamBirth launches at NJ hospitals to enhance labor and delivery

A national model for a more pleasant and communicative labor and delivery process is up and running at three New Jersey hospitals and a birthing center. Experts hope the approach, which is expected to expand its reach over the coming years throughout the state, results in more positive patient experiences and a decrease in the rate of maternal mortality and morbidity.
Study ranks New Jersey the 8th best state to work in

New Jersey ranks in the top ten of states with favorable conditions for workers, according to a new study by Oxfam. It came in #8. Oxfam describes itself as an organization “that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice.”. The study measured each state in three categories:. Wage policies:...
Swimmer drowns in Long Branch during deadly September at NJ shore

LONG BRANCH – A sunny, warm weekend — the last of the summer — ended on a tragic note Sunday evening with the drowning of a visitor. Long Branch Police and firefighters, State Police, the Coast Guard and off-duty Long Branch lifeguards searched the water for the swimmer who had been reported missing late Sunday afternoon, according to Long Branch Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security

With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Newark, NJ girl fatally shoots herself in the head

NEWARK — A teen who shot herself in the head late Friday night has died with the circumstances under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to a house on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m. and found the injured girl. Several adults and children witnessed the...
NEWARK, NJ
Trenton Water Works confident that Hopewell Township customers not impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease found in Hamilton.

The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing

Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
POLITICS
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore

This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
Small Business Monday: What Montgomery, NJ has to offer

Montgomery, New Jersey is a great town in Central Jersey: great restaurants, shopping and people. I had an opportunity to take our message of how we restore common sense to NJ to an outside event at Hidden Springs Lavender and Alpaca Farm on Saturday. The owners couldn't have been nicer...
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey.

 https://nj1015.com/

