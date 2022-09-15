Read full article on original website
TeamBirth launches at NJ hospitals to enhance labor and delivery
A national model for a more pleasant and communicative labor and delivery process is up and running at three New Jersey hospitals and a birthing center. Experts hope the approach, which is expected to expand its reach over the coming years throughout the state, results in more positive patient experiences and a decrease in the rate of maternal mortality and morbidity.
Study ranks New Jersey the 8th best state to work in
New Jersey ranks in the top ten of states with favorable conditions for workers, according to a new study by Oxfam. It came in #8. Oxfam describes itself as an organization “that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice.”. The study measured each state in three categories:. Wage policies:...
Swimmer drowns in Long Branch during deadly September at NJ shore
LONG BRANCH – A sunny, warm weekend — the last of the summer — ended on a tragic note Sunday evening with the drowning of a visitor. Long Branch Police and firefighters, State Police, the Coast Guard and off-duty Long Branch lifeguards searched the water for the swimmer who had been reported missing late Sunday afternoon, according to Long Branch Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida.
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
Newark, NJ girl fatally shoots herself in the head
NEWARK — A teen who shot herself in the head late Friday night has died with the circumstances under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to a house on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m. and found the injured girl. Several adults and children witnessed the...
Trenton Water Works confident that Hopewell Township customers not impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease found in Hamilton.
The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing
Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
Nurses at this NJ hospital say they ‘lack trust,’ wouldn’t feel safe as patients
The union representing nurses at a Monmouth County hospital has released survey results showing a lack of trust in hospital management — while the hospital slams the survey and summary as “devoid of facts” and “self-serving propaganda.”. A survey was carried out among Jersey Shore University...
Sussex, NJ, funeral home put wrong body in casket – Lawsuit
A Sussex County family is suing a local funeral home for placing the wrong body in a casket for viewing. The family had gathered at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin Township to pay final respects to 85-year-old Josephine Struble, who passed away just after Christmas in 2021.
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
N.J. reports 1,548 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Transmission rate jumps but remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths, as the statewide rate of transmission jumped but remained below a key benchmark. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests increased to 1,476, a 12% increase from a week ago and a 27% decrease...
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
Watch out for this con at NJ gas stations (Opinion)
It is a pretty common occurrence in urban areas either on the street or gas stations. Now it’s moved to the suburbs, especially here in New Jersey. Someone will approach you and tell you that they just need a couple of bucks for gas. The person will say they...
Desperate NJ school district offers major signing bonus to new teachers
PATERSON – In an effort to fill its teacher gap, one of the largest districts in the state will offer a signing bonus to new teachers. The Paterson school district ended the 2021-22 school year with 240 vacancies but filled 72 positions over the summer by holding five teacher job fairs.
Small Business Monday: What Montgomery, NJ has to offer
Montgomery, New Jersey is a great town in Central Jersey: great restaurants, shopping and people. I had an opportunity to take our message of how we restore common sense to NJ to an outside event at Hidden Springs Lavender and Alpaca Farm on Saturday. The owners couldn't have been nicer...
Woman From PA Killed While Crossing Road in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a woman from Pennsylvania was killed Saturday evening when she attempted to cross a street. The accident happened just before 8 PM at the intersection of Route 40 and Millville Avenue. According to Hamilton Township Police,. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by...
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Trenton, NJ
