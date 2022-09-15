Georgia moved ahead of Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll top 25, bringing the rankings in line with the AP Top 25 and the rest of the college football world that has deemed the Bulldogs to be the best team in the land. While Georgia assumed No. 1 in other rankings last week in most polls, including the AP Top 25 poll and the CBS Sports 131, the Crimson Tide still held a narrow advantage in voting points (1592 to 1574) but a more significant edge in first-place votes (39 to 25) in the Coaches Poll. That's changed this week as Georgia now has 40 first-place votes to Alabama's 24, and a slight edge in voting points as well.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO