Read full article on original website
Related
It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for September 19
You can vote as many times as you’d like until Friday! This week, nominations include football stars from across South Mississippi.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia jumps Alabama for No. 1 spot, Oregon makes big move in college football rankings
Georgia moved ahead of Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll top 25, bringing the rankings in line with the AP Top 25 and the rest of the college football world that has deemed the Bulldogs to be the best team in the land. While Georgia assumed No. 1 in other rankings last week in most polls, including the AP Top 25 poll and the CBS Sports 131, the Crimson Tide still held a narrow advantage in voting points (1592 to 1574) but a more significant edge in first-place votes (39 to 25) in the Coaches Poll. That's changed this week as Georgia now has 40 first-place votes to Alabama's 24, and a slight edge in voting points as well.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Louisiana is in the top ten nationally for most workers quitting their jobs
(The Center Square) — A higher percentage of workers are quitting their jobs in Louisiana than in most other states in the country, according to a new study that ranked The Pelican State in the top 10. The personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis on Friday that ranks...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On base twice in return
Raleigh (thumb) went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Angels on Saturday. Raleigh needed just one game off to recover from his jammed left thumb, reentering the lineup Saturday with a productive effort. The 25-year-old is putting together a serviceable September, posting a middling .243 average but complementing it with a .912 OPS thanks in large part to five extra-base hits (one double, four home runs) across 41 plate appearances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Single, steal in first rehab game
Moore (oblique) went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Friday. Moore was able to play a full game at shortstop right out of the gate in his rehab assignment, yet another positive sign for his recovery. The 30-year-old may only need another couple of rehab games before being deemed ready for activation, a timeline that would give him plenty of opportunity to get some at-bats in before the start of the postseason.
Comments / 1