Lexington, KY

Relish the photo op: Here’s when to see iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Lexington

By Jackie Starkey
Lexington Herald-Leader
3 days ago
 3 days ago

If you’ve ever harbored a hankering to see a 27-foot-long vehicle disguised as a large hot dog, you’re in luck. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will roll through Kentucky this weekend.

You may even be able to sit “shotbun.”

The iconic hot dog is set to be at the Constitution Square Festival in Danville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

It will then spend time at the Kroger on Richmond Road in Lexington from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, before parking at the Kroger on Beaumont Centre Circle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

“We travel the nation in a coast-to-coast weenie roast and stop into a new city just about every week,” a Thursday release stated. “Our mission is to serve miles of smiles to everyone we ‘meat.’”

The release said the schedule could change, but you can track the Wienermobile’s progress online and see upcoming appearances.

This story may be updated.

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

