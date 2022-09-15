Read full article on original website
Related
26 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
World leaders gather 'at time of great peril' at UN
It took a Queen to shake up this year's high-level week at the United Nations General Assembly -- an annual whirlwind shindig known as UNGA that will begin on Tuesday.
MBC Group Launches New Riyadh HQ, Three Decades After Media Giant First Launched in London
Saudi Arabian media and entertainment giant MBC Group has officially launched its new headquarters in the capital of Riyadh. The new HQ was unveiled in a glitzy purple carpet event on Monday, attended by royal family members, ministers, ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic missions in Riyadh, and dignitaries. “Three decades on after the beginning of MBC Group’s journey, we are finally here in Riyadh – we are finally here in our homeland,” said MBC Group Chairman Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim. “It was always in our ambitions to be based here; right from the very first day of our launch in London in 1991....
French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal
UNITED. NATIONS (AP) — France’s foreign minister is urging Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and key powers, saying the window of opportunity “is about to close.”. In a wide-ranging press conference on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Strong US dollar boomerangs on Europe
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a point this week in its effort to bring down inflation, further increasing the strength of a rapidly rising dollar in the process. That’s increasingly being seen as a problem in Europe, where fears about a recession are growing as currencies lose power…
Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates. Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected or high-risk” area that “may pose greater risks.” The company told The Associated Press that it was still working on the language of the safety warning for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and a few other regions around the world. It did not say when the alert would take effect. The move would come as violence rises in the West Bank, with raids by Israeli forces in cities and villages leaving at least 85 Palestinians dead so far this year. On Monday, the Israeli army said a vehicle came under fire as it passed by a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 0