H3TheArtist – An Emerging Hip-Hop And R&B Artist Also Working As An Esteemed Model For A Reputable Clothing Brand In Atlanta

Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Coming Next Year: Best Look So Far
One of the best Jumpman sneakers of the 90s is the shoe that kicked off the decade, the Air Jordan 5. This is a shoe that has received a lot of love since 2020, and over the course of the next few years, it is expected to get a whole host of new offerings. We have seen teasers for 2023, and the Air Jordan 5 has been a small part of them thus far. In fact, fans have even seen the Air Jordan 5 "UNC" which is bound to be an instant classic.
Tyler Childers Releases Full Director’s Cut Version Of “Angel Band” Music Video
I can’t wait for this new Tyler Childers album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? We’re only 11 days away from the album’s release, and from what we’ve seen so far with Childers’ lead single “Angel Band,” the project is gonna be split up into three parts, Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise, which will feature different versions of the same songs. It’s easy to see that the project is gonna be heavily southern Gospel influenced, featuring songs like Hank Williams’ […] The post Tyler Childers Releases Full Director’s Cut Version Of “Angel Band” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
August Alsina Posts Bloody Photo, Claims He Was Assaulted by Tory Lanez
UPDATE (Sept. 18):. August Alsina is now claiming Tory Lanez is the one who leaked the story about their altercation. Replying to a fan who called into question Tory's denial of knowing about the situation, August revealed he and Tory's camp are the only people that knew what happened. "[And]...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Omarion Talks Maybach Music Fallout, Says Rick Ross Didn’t Honor His Word
Omarion has opened about his relationship with Rick Ross and the reason for his departure from the rapper’s Maybach Music Group in a new interview. The former B2K star, who signed to MMG in May of 2012, told The Breakfast Club he has nothing but love for Rozay, but that he wishes the MMG head had supported him more during his time with the label.
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn Denies Chicken & Waffles Post Was Related To PNB Rock
The internet continues to dissect what possibly could have led to PNB Rock's tragic death. The Los Angeles Police Department is under a watchful eye with such a high-profile murder occurring in broad daylight, and as they investigate, social media has been giving hot takes. Rock's girlfriend has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of insults and cruel comments, but she wasn't the only person to be at the center of pushback.
Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath
Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married. More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.
August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez
August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him in Chicago. The first image shows a hole in August's bottom lip. The second picture in the series shows a gash on his forearm. In the third photo multiple scabs can be seen on August's knee. The final pic shows blood coming from his mouth.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video Appears to Show Blueface Fighting Chrisean Rock’s Dad
Blueface may have backed out of his sanctioned boxing match with Swaggy P, but he was recently seen throwing hands with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's father. Last night (Sept. 16), video surfaced of Blueface appearing to beat up Rock's dad online. In the clip, a large group of people can been seen making a commotion. One man is quickly knocked to the ground. The person filming the melee commentates the snippet announcing, "Oh shit, Blueface just knocked his ass out. Blueface just ran down on him. Shit, he just knocked his ass out. Oh, shit."
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" Rumored Release Date Revealed
One of the best shoes from the 90s was the Air Jordan 13. It is definitely one of the more underrated models, and fans of this sneaker have always been eager to get new colorways. Jordan Brand has actually been quite generous with all of the new offerings as of late, and when it comes to 2023, it seems like Jumpman has some interesting new models up its sleeve.
Comments / 0