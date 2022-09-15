ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

3d ago

This is great news!! Some of these teenagers are out of control and taking society as a joke!

fox26houston.com

Madison High School threats leads to2 students arrested after threa to trap everyone and 'shoot the school upk

HOUSTON - Two students at Madison High School have been arrested after court documents said they made threats to shoot up the school. Court records say Cornell Thomas, 18, and Damian Darias, 17, were arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats to trap everyone and "shoot the school up." Both are facing felony charges for Terroristic Threats.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say

HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
HOUSTON, TX
#Bomb Threat#Klein Forest High School#Highschool#Fox
Click2Houston.com

20-year-old killed over necklace worth more than $7K; Family speaks out

HOUSTON – The parents of Jordan Capuchino, 20, are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the people responsible for their son’s death. Jordan was shot and killed early Saturday morning after investigators with the Houston Police Department said he and his friends were robbed by a group of men.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD

KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
KATY, TX

