3d ago
This is great news!! Some of these teenagers are out of control and taking society as a joke!
fox26houston.com
Madison High School threats leads to2 students arrested after threa to trap everyone and 'shoot the school upk
HOUSTON - Two students at Madison High School have been arrested after court documents said they made threats to shoot up the school. Court records say Cornell Thomas, 18, and Damian Darias, 17, were arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats to trap everyone and "shoot the school up." Both are facing felony charges for Terroristic Threats.
Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner speaks out after 3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The property owner who rented out his home on Airbnb spoke out after he found out three teens were shot during a homecoming afterparty late Saturday night. “I will never try this again,” said Bolade Abioye. “I just had a month with Airbnb.”
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say
HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
2 teens charged after threatening to 'shoot up' James Madison High School
Records state two teens, 17 and 18 years old, vowed to trap everyone inside the southwest Houston school in order to carry out a massacre.
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
Student charged, expelled after making bomb threat at Klein Forest High School, district says
After a complete search, authorities said they found no explosives on campus. The district assured they will have additional police presence the rest of the week out of caution.
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
A man in Texas who was accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested.
KWTX
8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A pregnant woman is dead following a shooting in Harris County Friday evening. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was reportedly 8-months pregnant at the time of her death with the unborn child surviving. Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded Sept. 16 to an incident at the intersection of Airtex...
3 shot during homecoming afterparty at rental property in Katy with nearly 200 people, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot during a large afterparty at a rental home in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Editorial note: A previous version of this story had information from the sheriff that it was an Airbnb rental. We contacted Airbnb, who confirmed that it is not one of their properties.
fox26houston.com
Favor’s Chief Taco Officer to visit Houston, experience the diverse food scene
HOUSTON - It’s not every day you meet people who have been able to make their wildest dreams come true, let alone get paid for them. For Chris Flores, 34, the dream was to travel the state of Texas and try different tacos in different cities to showcase their uniqueness.
fox26houston.com
2 people shot multiple times in North Harris Co., authorities on scene investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Constable Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are on the scene following a shooting in north Harris County on Friday evening. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 200 block of Airtex Drive. Constables said a male and female have multiple gunshot...
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old killed over necklace worth more than $7K; Family speaks out
HOUSTON – The parents of Jordan Capuchino, 20, are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the people responsible for their son’s death. Jordan was shot and killed early Saturday morning after investigators with the Houston Police Department said he and his friends were robbed by a group of men.
14-year-old Ball High School student becomes Galveston's 7th DWI crash death since Aug. 6
Sam Mixon had been hospitalized since the Sept. 2 wreck that also killed Mason Nelson. The repeat DWI offender arrested in the wreck faces a murder charge.
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old charged with murder in connection with deadly Third Ward shooting in April
HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting in April. The juvenile suspect, whose identity cannot be released, has since been charged with murder. On April 27, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a parking lot located at...
fox26houston.com
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
Woman, unborn child die after she and her boyfriend were found shot inside a car in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby have died after she and her boyfriend were found shot in a car in north Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the woman, 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was eight months pregnant at the time...
HCSO: 19-year-old manager kills robbery suspect after being stabbed twice at Channelview game room
The 19-year-old game room manager told deputies he was stabbed twice by the suspected robber, which led to the deadly shooting.
fox26houston.com
At least 1 driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - Officials say a 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least one driver's death. It happened in the 8800 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy N around 2:30 a.m. when the Harris Co. Pct 3 Constables and Sheriff's Office were called to the crash between a white Lexus and gold Toyota.
East Texas woman believes someone dug a grave on her land, police say
No one has come forward despite leaving flowers on the mound.
