Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Docs: Indiana man fathered 15-year-old’s child
A Fort Wayne man accused of fathering a 15-year-old girl's child is now facing felony child sex misconduct charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
WANE-TV
ISP: Kokomo police officer faces battery charge
KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — A recent investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) resulted in a Kokomo police officer facing a felony battery charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. On June 20, ISP initiated an investigation into an alleged battery case involving 42-year-old Roy Smith and a 60-year-old...
WANE-TV
Man surrenders after threatening to open fire at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police were at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday after a man was reportedly making threats. Officers were first called to an apartment along West Point Drive in the West Wind Apartments off Harris Road, just south of Coliseum Boulevard, around 9:15 a.m. According...
WWMTCw
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Hope for 62-year-old cold case rests with buried DNA
PAULDING, Ohio. (WANE) – In 1960, fourteen-year-old Nancy Eagleson was kidnapped, raped, and killed. The crime has gone unsolved to this day, but Eagleson believes that the DNA she was buried with could crack the cold case. The only witness to the crime was Eagleson’s sister, Sheryl Garza, who...
Ex-police officer sentenced to 6 years for child solicitation after being confronted by online predators group
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A former police officer was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of child solicitation. Joshua Clark learned his sentence Tuesday in Hendricks County. He was arrested in May 2021 in a case first brought to light by an online vigilante group that works to confront alleged predators. […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Man Arrested After Altercation With Officer In Hospital
A Warsaw man was arrested Monday after an altercation with a hospital officer and trying to grab hold of the officer’s gun and taser in July. Mario C. Cortes, 19, of 94 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 2, Warsaw, is charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
One injured in SR 19 crash
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
WANE-TV
7 pets die in late Saturday house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Crew targeting people at gas stations in fake jewelry scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crew is targeting people at gas stations and shopping center parking lots with tales of woe and genuine looking jewelry for very little money in the latest scam to hit the area, according to Fort Wayne Police. The jewelry, which is usually very...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Allen County Sheriff’s groundbreaking e-bike training ground ready to roll
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On the far northwest corner of the 195-acre Allen County Sheriff’s Training Facility, there used to be a broken-down barn overrun with trees and vermin, and a marshy pool of water that swarmed with mosquitoes, barely providing drainage to a broken tiled ditch.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
WOWO News
Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Delaware County
A driver died in a crash late Wednesday when they lost control of their vehicle, left the road, and then hit a utility pole and tree, ejecting them from inside.
WANE-TV
Get prepared at the Allen County Safety Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is National Preparedness Month. Next weekend the whole family can learn from the Allen County Safety Fair. Learn more about the event in the interview above. The Allen County Safety Fair is Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s a...
WANE-TV
New Haven celebrates 100 years of Schnelker Park
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven and members of the Schnelker family hosted Schnelker Memorial Park’s Centennial Anniversary Saturday. New Haven commemorated a new gazebo in honor of Herman Schnelker, who was a notable businessman and politician in New Haven during the latter half of the 1800s.
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman injured after three-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old Goshen woman was knocked unconscious after a three-vehicle crash on State Road 19. The collision happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 15, near County Road 32 when an 83-year-old man from Goshen rear-ended a car that had stopped to make a turn. The force of the...
Comments / 7