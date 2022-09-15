ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

ISP: Kokomo police officer faces battery charge

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — A recent investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) resulted in a Kokomo police officer facing a felony battery charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. On June 20, ISP initiated an investigation into an alleged battery case involving 42-year-old Roy Smith and a 60-year-old...
KOKOMO, IN
WANE-TV

Hope for 62-year-old cold case rests with buried DNA

PAULDING, Ohio. (WANE) – In 1960, fourteen-year-old Nancy Eagleson was kidnapped, raped, and killed. The crime has gone unsolved to this day, but Eagleson believes that the DNA she was buried with could crack the cold case. The only witness to the crime was Eagleson’s sister, Sheryl Garza, who...
PAULDING, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Man Arrested After Altercation With Officer In Hospital

A Warsaw man was arrested Monday after an altercation with a hospital officer and trying to grab hold of the officer’s gun and taser in July. Mario C. Cortes, 19, of 94 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 2, Warsaw, is charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

One injured in SR 19 crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

7 pets die in late Saturday house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOWO News

Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Body pulled from Winona Lake identified

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WANE-TV

Get prepared at the Allen County Safety Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is National Preparedness Month. Next weekend the whole family can learn from the Allen County Safety Fair. Learn more about the event in the interview above. The Allen County Safety Fair is Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s a...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

New Haven celebrates 100 years of Schnelker Park

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven and members of the Schnelker family hosted Schnelker Memorial Park’s Centennial Anniversary Saturday. New Haven commemorated a new gazebo in honor of Herman Schnelker, who was a notable businessman and politician in New Haven during the latter half of the 1800s.
NEW HAVEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen woman injured after three-vehicle crash

A 19-year-old Goshen woman was knocked unconscious after a three-vehicle crash on State Road 19. The collision happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 15, near County Road 32 when an 83-year-old man from Goshen rear-ended a car that had stopped to make a turn. The force of the...
GOSHEN, IN

