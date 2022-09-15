Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
wegotthiscovered.com
A silent but deadly thriller haunts from beyond the grave on Netflix
The world of horror has changed so much since the early days of Universal’s monsters, but one of them made a surprise comeback in recent years, and is still looking to haunt audiences. The Invisible Man stunned many in 2020 when it came out, and ended up breaking the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Get the chills with these snowy horror recommendations that put blood on the ice
Horror relies so much on the atmosphere the characters are inhabiting, which helps breed fear in the audiences. Seclusion and isolation play deeply into fear, and genre experts are crafting their picks for the best set in the tundra. It’s said in space no one can hear you scream, but...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the sword Narsil in ‘Rings of Power’ and who wields it?
Most fans recognize the name Narsil as the sword Isildur used to unlimber Sauron’s fingers and thus take the One Ring from him. But with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power centering around the events of that period and depicting them in earnest, a lot of Tolkienists are now patiently waiting to see Narsil in the hands of Elendil, who will go on to become the first king of Gondor and Arnor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star breaks down one of this week’s most pivotal scenes
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 5, “We Light the Way.“. Ser Criston Cole committed one of the most shocking acts in House of the Dragon so far, and Fabien Frankel is spilling the beans. In episode five, “We Light the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A massively underrated historical action epic gets put back under the spotlight
When it comes to discussing the best historical epics of the modern era, the conversation tends to revolve around the same few movies, which is completely fair when a great deal of them weren’t of a particularly high standard. Despite both being one of the best and most successful, though, The Last Samurai has never really gotten its due.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC defenders instantly shoot down the notion of a contentious crossover
A large number of DCEU fans are very particular about what they want to see, and the only major problem (which is admittedly a fairly glaring one) is that Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to want to give it to them. The masses desire few things more than to see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics wonder if the back catalogue is even worth revisiting before the MCU reboot
By the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally arrives, it’ll mark the fifth feature-length outing for the team with a fourth different lineup, and if we’re being very generous with our terminology, the best of the bunch so far could be described as “passable”.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Cruise finally meets his match as rogue sheep interrupt ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ shoot
Tom Cruise is famous for doing Tom Cruise things, which is basically risking life and limb in order to entertain audiences by pulling off some of the most dangerous, death-defying, and mind-blowing stunts imaginable solely for our entertainment. However, the action icon got a lot more than he bargained for during shooting on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, when a flock of rogue sheep interrupted the shoot.
wegotthiscovered.com
A treasure-hunting travesty leaves Netflix users miserably mummified
People like horror movies, they sure as sh*t like stories about roguish adventures hunting for long-lost treasure, and everyone without fail absolutely adores The Mummy. With that in mind, surely a combination of the three in what was the most expensive co-production ever between Australia and China would be able to entertain at the very least, right? Right…?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Poppy Proudfellow actress breaks down her character as fans ponder the nature of Orcs
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains as enigmatic as it is controversial. You may think that we’re referring to the identity of Sauron and what the story intends to do with him, but even the show’s intro sequence has been a puzzling phenomenon. Rack our brains as we may, we had no idea what it was meant to symbolize, though it seems that there’s something clever behind the intricate design, after all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Secret Wars’ supporters warned to temper their expectations to avoid disappointment
Based on the jaw-dropping scope and scale of the comic book source material, the fact that the epic blockbuster will presumably tie a bow around the Multiverse Saga, and the belief the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow has to deliver a bigger, bolder, braver, and more ambitious spectacle than its last storytelling exclamation point, fans have sky-high hopes for Avengers: Secret Wars.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underground horror hit with a gut-punch ending leaves streaming users shocked
It takes an awful lot these days for a horror movie to surprise its audience, leaving them either aghast or with their mouths agape by the time the credits come up, but this year’s slow-burning underground horror sensation Speak No Evil has been doing exactly that. Initially premiering at...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ star shares forbidden BTS clip of back-flipping action sequence
Every self-respecting fan of the superhero genre was crushed when Warner Bros. Discovery cast Batgirl onto the cinematic scrapheap, binning Leslie Grace’s long-awaited introduction as the DCEU’s newest superhero in an effort to cut costs. It was a cold, calculated, and cynical move by the company, especially when...
wegotthiscovered.com
Are Orcs twisted Elves in ‘Rings of Power’? The origins of Orcs, explained
Orcs comprise the bulk of Morgoth and Sauron’s forces whenever the Dark Lords surface to wreak havoc in The Lord of the Rings, and yet — despite their importance in the narrative — J.R.R. Tolkien has never explicitly revealed where they came from. Were they Eru’s creations,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A ranking of the century’s best action flicks leaves genre junkies scratching their heads
Taste is entirely subjective, but when it comes to something as broad as trying to name the best action epics of the 21st Century, more often than not there’s a huge amount of agreement as the field begins to whittle down towards its upper echelons. At least, that’s supposed...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Lord of the Rings’ star Sean Astin explains why Peter Jackson and Elijah Wood roasted him
Sean Astin is recounting the hard time he received from his colleagues while filming The Lord of the Rings trilogy in what sounds like some bouts of gentle roasting. But the jabs at Astin’s expense may have actually been for the sake of the filmmaking, it turns out. During...
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Constantine’ sequel decision has been made, Keanu fans
Finally, after more than 15 years, we’re getting a sequel to Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Reeves played the role of the warlock detective John Constantine in the 2005 film, and according to Deadline, we’re getting another round. Francis Lawrence, the director of the original film, is set to return. Interestingly the original Constantine was his first film, but he has since directed I Am Legend, all of The Hunger Games sequels, Red Sparrow, and is set to adapt the video game BioShock for Netflix.
wegotthiscovered.com
An explosively unsung war epic overcomes the odds on 3 rival streaming platforms
Michael Bay remains a cinematic mystery wrapped in a filmmaking enigma, having spent the better part of 30 years proving himself to be one of the very best at what he does, even if he does it in films that aren’t very good. Prior to the release of this year’s Ambulance, the film that best summed up his oxymoronic nature was 2016’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.
Comments / 0