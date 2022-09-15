ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original

If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

A silent but deadly thriller haunts from beyond the grave on Netflix

The world of horror has changed so much since the early days of Universal’s monsters, but one of them made a surprise comeback in recent years, and is still looking to haunt audiences. The Invisible Man stunned many in 2020 when it came out, and ended up breaking the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the sword Narsil in ‘Rings of Power’ and who wields it?

Most fans recognize the name Narsil as the sword Isildur used to unlimber Sauron’s fingers and thus take the One Ring from him. But with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power centering around the events of that period and depicting them in earnest, a lot of Tolkienists are now patiently waiting to see Narsil in the hands of Elendil, who will go on to become the first king of Gondor and Arnor.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A massively underrated historical action epic gets put back under the spotlight

When it comes to discussing the best historical epics of the modern era, the conversation tends to revolve around the same few movies, which is completely fair when a great deal of them weren’t of a particularly high standard. Despite both being one of the best and most successful, though, The Last Samurai has never really gotten its due.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrillers#Fall#Lionsgate
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Cruise finally meets his match as rogue sheep interrupt ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ shoot

Tom Cruise is famous for doing Tom Cruise things, which is basically risking life and limb in order to entertain audiences by pulling off some of the most dangerous, death-defying, and mind-blowing stunts imaginable solely for our entertainment. However, the action icon got a lot more than he bargained for during shooting on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, when a flock of rogue sheep interrupted the shoot.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A treasure-hunting travesty leaves Netflix users miserably mummified

People like horror movies, they sure as sh*t like stories about roguish adventures hunting for long-lost treasure, and everyone without fail absolutely adores The Mummy. With that in mind, surely a combination of the three in what was the most expensive co-production ever between Australia and China would be able to entertain at the very least, right? Right…?
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Poppy Proudfellow actress breaks down her character as fans ponder the nature of Orcs

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains as enigmatic as it is controversial. You may think that we’re referring to the identity of Sauron and what the story intends to do with him, but even the show’s intro sequence has been a puzzling phenomenon. Rack our brains as we may, we had no idea what it was meant to symbolize, though it seems that there’s something clever behind the intricate design, after all.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Secret Wars’ supporters warned to temper their expectations to avoid disappointment

Based on the jaw-dropping scope and scale of the comic book source material, the fact that the epic blockbuster will presumably tie a bow around the Multiverse Saga, and the belief the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow has to deliver a bigger, bolder, braver, and more ambitious spectacle than its last storytelling exclamation point, fans have sky-high hopes for Avengers: Secret Wars.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ star shares forbidden BTS clip of back-flipping action sequence

Every self-respecting fan of the superhero genre was crushed when Warner Bros. Discovery cast Batgirl onto the cinematic scrapheap, binning Leslie Grace’s long-awaited introduction as the DCEU’s newest superhero in an effort to cut costs. It was a cold, calculated, and cynical move by the company, especially when...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘Constantine’ sequel decision has been made, Keanu fans

Finally, after more than 15 years, we’re getting a sequel to Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Reeves played the role of the warlock detective John Constantine in the 2005 film, and according to Deadline, we’re getting another round. Francis Lawrence, the director of the original film, is set to return. Interestingly the original Constantine was his first film, but he has since directed I Am Legend, all of The Hunger Games sequels, Red Sparrow, and is set to adapt the video game BioShock for Netflix.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An explosively unsung war epic overcomes the odds on 3 rival streaming platforms

Michael Bay remains a cinematic mystery wrapped in a filmmaking enigma, having spent the better part of 30 years proving himself to be one of the very best at what he does, even if he does it in films that aren’t very good. Prior to the release of this year’s Ambulance, the film that best summed up his oxymoronic nature was 2016’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy