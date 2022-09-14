Read full article on original website
Ex-Tottenham star Danny Rose closing in on return to football with shock free transfer to AEK Athens after Watford exit
DANNY ROSE is close to signing for Greek side AEK Athens. The former England international, 32, has been a free agent since leaving Watford at the beginning of September, having made just nine appearances for the Hornets. But he is now on the verge of signing for AEK Athens after...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
MLS・
Barcelona 3-0 Elche: Robert Lewandowski nets a brace and Memphis Depay also scores as Xavi's side go top of LaLiga after win over 10-man visitors
Robert Lewandowski made it 11 goals in nine games for Barcelona with a double to down ten-man Elche and send his team to the top of LaLiga. The compeition's leading scorer found it a lot easier to beat Elche keeper Edgar Badia than he had Manuel Neuer in midweek, and the strugglers were an even softer touch after an early sending off reduced them to 10 men.
UEFA 'are open to letting postponed Premier League matches be rearranged for European nights' in a bid to ease English football's fixture pile-up after several matches were called off following Queen Elizabeth's death
UEFA are preparing to allow matches in the English top flight take place on European nights as a result of the fixture congestion caused by postponements in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. The European governing body are considering allowing Premier League games take place on a Tuesday, Wednesday or...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Manchester United To Battle Real Madrid & Liverpool For €100million Star
Manchester United are looking to have a much improved season this campaign and return to the UEFA Champions League. Not only does it allow them to compete against the best teams in Europe but by playing in the UCL, you can attract more talent to your club. A new report...
Haaland scores 11th EPL goal, City beats 10-man Wolves 3-0
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Erling Haaland added a strike from outside the area to his repertoire of goals since joining Manchester City in a 3-0 win at 10-man Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday. City had already taken the lead through Jack Grealish after 55 seconds at Molineux...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player of the Month for August
Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August. Haaland scored 9 goals and added an assist for Manchester City in his first month with the club. The future looks very bright indeed for the big Norwegian. I hope he got a big enough place to store all the silverware he is sure to collect.
Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby
Manchester City will be in the market for a winger in the coming months, and are currently monitoring Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.
Liverpool 'Can Still Challenge For The Premier League' - Jamie Carragher
Former Liverpool defender believes Liverpool can still beat Manchester City to win the title.
Yardbarker
Xavi Hernandez highlights squad depth and team identity after Barcelona go top
After a blip in midweek against Bayern Munich, Barcelona got back on track before the international break with a 3-0 victory over Elche. Following a sending off after just 15 minutes, Gonzalo Verdu hauling down Robert Lewandowski, it turned out to be something of a comfortable win. Manager Xavi Hernandez...
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal
Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot. Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie. After less than 15 minutes, they were helped...
FOX Sports
Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby
BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
FOX Sports
Ounas volleys in Lille's winner; Montpellier scores late on
PARIS (AP) — Adam Ounas volleyed in the winner as Lille beat Toulouse 2-1 to move up to sixth place in the French league on Saturday. The former Napoli midfielder's first goal for Lille came in the 53rd minute from Benjamin Andre's clever lofted pass over the defense. Five...
Yardbarker
Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad
The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard gives his thoughts on the Reds upcoming Top Flight season and how the team aim to keep up momentum after winning the Championship.
ESPN
Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run
Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
MLS・
Three More Chelsea Players See International Call-Ups Ahead Of The UEFA Nations League
With the UEFA Nations League returning, Chelsea sees three more of their first team players receive national call-ups.
UEFA・
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
EuroBasket 2022 semifinal: Usman Garuba shines as Spain advances past Germany
Houston Rockets prospect Usman Garuba isn’t starting for Spain at the 2022 European Basketball Championship (EuroBasket), owing to the veteran frontcourt duo of Willy and Juancho Hernangomez. But the 20-year-old forward is still playing a critical role. “Our idea was that Lorenzo (Brown) would lead the team in attack,...
