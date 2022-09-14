ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Daily Mail

Barcelona 3-0 Elche: Robert Lewandowski nets a brace and Memphis Depay also scores as Xavi's side go top of LaLiga after win over 10-man visitors

Robert Lewandowski made it 11 goals in nine games for Barcelona with a double to down ten-man Elche and send his team to the top of LaLiga. The compeition's leading scorer found it a lot easier to beat Elche keeper Edgar Badia than he had Manuel Neuer in midweek, and the strugglers were an even softer touch after an early sending off reduced them to 10 men.
Daily Mail

UEFA 'are open to letting postponed Premier League matches be rearranged for European nights' in a bid to ease English football's fixture pile-up after several matches were called off following Queen Elizabeth's death

UEFA are preparing to allow matches in the English top flight take place on European nights as a result of the fixture congestion caused by postponements in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. The European governing body are considering allowing Premier League games take place on a Tuesday, Wednesday or...
Yardbarker

Xavi Hernandez highlights squad depth and team identity after Barcelona go top

After a blip in midweek against Bayern Munich, Barcelona got back on track before the international break with a 3-0 victory over Elche. Following a sending off after just 15 minutes, Gonzalo Verdu hauling down Robert Lewandowski, it turned out to be something of a comfortable win. Manager Xavi Hernandez...
Yardbarker

Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal

Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot. Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie. After less than 15 minutes, they were helped...
FOX Sports

Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby

BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
FOX Sports

Ounas volleys in Lille's winner; Montpellier scores late on

PARIS (AP) — Adam Ounas volleyed in the winner as Lille beat Toulouse 2-1 to move up to sixth place in the French league on Saturday. The former Napoli midfielder's first goal for Lille came in the 53rd minute from Benjamin Andre's clever lofted pass over the defense. Five...
Yardbarker

Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad

The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
ESPN

Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run

Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
