Gibson City, IL

Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments.

Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside the home at the time were arrested: Brittany Dearman, 32, and Kody Rangel, 31.

The meth was determined to be in Dearman’s possession at the time, which led to a Class 1 felony charge of possession of meth. She was also charged with delivery of meth, a Class X felony.

Rangel, on the other hand, was found to be on probation and in possession of the drug paraphernalia. He was charged with probation violation (a Class 4 felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a Class A misdemeanor).

