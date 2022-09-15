Read full article on original website
26 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
Meghan Markle Wears A Regal Black Cape Dress To The Queen’s Funeral Service
On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined members of the royal family to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service at Westminster Abbey.
World leaders gather 'at time of great peril' at UN
It took a Queen to shake up this year's high-level week at the United Nations General Assembly -- an annual whirlwind shindig known as UNGA that will begin on Tuesday.
Strong US dollar boomerangs on Europe
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a point this week in its effort to bring down inflation, further increasing the strength of a rapidly rising dollar in the process. That’s increasingly being seen as a problem in Europe, where fears about a recession are growing as currencies lose power…
MBC Group Launches New Riyadh HQ, Three Decades After Media Giant First Launched in London
Saudi Arabian media and entertainment giant MBC Group has officially launched its new headquarters in the capital of Riyadh. The new HQ was unveiled in a glitzy purple carpet event on Monday, attended by royal family members, ministers, ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic missions in Riyadh, and dignitaries. “Three decades on after the beginning of MBC Group’s journey, we are finally here in Riyadh – we are finally here in our homeland,” said MBC Group Chairman Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim. “It was always in our ambitions to be based here; right from the very first day of our launch in London in 1991....
