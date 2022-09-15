Read full article on original website
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
TechCrunch
Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said.
The odds of the Fed sticking a soft landing are falling, and the global economy may enter an earnings recession in the next few months, Charles Schwab says
"The problem with an aggressive Fed is that its moves could push an already slowing economy into recession," analysts from Charles Schwab warned.
getnews.info
Medical oxygen generators serve as the guardians of Covid patients in intensive care
It is reported that the WHO is now doing all it can to provide key equipment and supplies, such as mobile hospitals and laboratory supplies, to help countries hit by Covid-19 get through. To guarantee the enough supply of medical oxygen generators required for the treatment of Covid patients and other patients, everyone at Wuxi Hail Roll Fone Science&Technology Co., Ltd. goes into overdrive to produce medical oxygen generators, medical masks and other medical supplies, so as to provide timely assistance to hospitals at home and abroad.Why are medical oxygen generators so important in the Covid-19 crisis?
geekwire.com
Microsoft’s outgoing environmental chief reflects on bold actions and navigating ‘hiccups’
Lucas Joppa was Microsoft’s first chief environmental officer when he took the role in 2018 and went on to help oversee the company’s decision to become carbon negative by 2030 and its creation of a $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund to invest in climate technologies. But despite Microsoft’s...
U.S. bank regulators consider new rules for regional banks in times of crisis -WSJ
Sept 18 (Reuters) - A group of bank regulators appointed by U.S President Joe Biden is considering new rules which will require big regional banks to add financial cushions that can be used in times of crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
TechCrunch
Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
Industry says EU plan to tackle energy crisis falls short
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Industry groups have warned the European Union's package of emergency measures to bring down energy costs does not go far enough, and they urge Brussels to do more to tame gas prices.
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol
Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
TechCrunch
Launch House holds private town hall, says investigation is underway
“We’ll let the investigation speak for itself, but we’re confident that it will show that we do not retaliate against women,” the co-founders said, specifically referring to an incident highlighted in the Vox piece over Launch House allegedly retaliating against a woman who’d been sexually assaulted there in the past. Launch House denied any retaliation to Vox, and repeated that denial in the meeting today.
TechCrunch
Most fintechs partner with banks; Varo became one, and says it’s paying off
The startup launched its banking services in 2017, aimed at making younger consumers comfortable doing all their banking online. It has raised nearly $1 billion since its 2015 inception and was valued at $2.5 billion at the time of its last raise in 2021. Its backers include institutions such as Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus and The Rise Fund, as well as U2’s Bono and NBA player Russell Westbrook.
Europe's energy crisis could deliver a $400 million trading profit for Volkswagen from early hedges on natural gas, report says
Volkswagen could receive about $400 million from natural gas trades, sources told Bloomberg. The German auto giant is selling 2.6 terawatt-hours of contracts to boost the supply of gas in European energy markets. Instead of using the gas to power its factories, VW will burn coal as Russia cuts off...
Work therapy: can a cyber-commuter prepare a retail employee for life as a digital nomad?
We started a revolution from our beds during lockdown and now it’s spreading to the beach resorts. Having realised that remote working is entirely possible, many people are taking that ethos abroad. A 2021 report from Airbnb showed that 11% of the company’s long-term-stay bookers were living a nomadic lifestyle and 5% planned to give up their main homes.
US News and World Report
BNY Mellon, Warburg Group, Deutsche Bank to Pay $60 Million in 'Cum-Ex' Case
(Reuters) -Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Germany's Warburg Group and Deutsche Bank, will pay 60 million euros ($59.85 million) to German tax authorities over the country's "cum-ex" tax scandal, the German lender said on Monday. "Cum-ex" refers to a scheme under which banks and investors would swiftly trade shares...
Nature.com
Communication tool in management accounting: adapting Jakobson's (1960) communication model
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 316 (2022) Cite this article. Cognition is often a problem in management accounting communication. A gap arises between the sender and receiver of management accounting information, leading to miscommunication. A semiotic approach is a practical tool to decrease such miscommunication in management accounting. Jakobson's communication model helps decrease such miscommunication. This study examines how Jakobson's communication model is helpful for management accounting communication and our proposed communication model is intended to support management by providing relevant and timely information for planning, controlling, and decision-making. Additionally, our communication model is designed to decrease miscommunication.
Gizmodo
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
Nature.com
Ecological niche modeling based on ensemble algorithms to predicting current and future potential distribution of African swine fever virus in China
African swine fever (ASF) is a tick-borne infectious disease initially described in Shenyang province China in 2018 but is now currently present nationwide. ASF has high infectivity and mortality rates, which often results in transportation and trade bans, and high expenses to prevent and control the, hence causing huge economic losses and a huge negative impact on the Chinese pig farming industry. Ecological niche modeling has long been adopted in the epidemiology of infectious diseases, in particular vector-borne diseases. This study aimed to establish an ecological niche model combined with data from ASF incidence rates in China from August 2018 to December 2021 in order to predict areas for African swine fever virus (ASFV) distribution in China. The model was developed in R software using the biomod2 package and ensemble modeling techniques. Environmental and topographic variables included were mean diurnal range (Â°C), isothermality, mean temperature of wettest quarter (Â°C), precipitation seasonality (cv), mean precipitation of warmest quarter(mm), mean precipitation of coldest quarter (mm), normalized difference vegetation index, wind speed (m/s), solar radiation (kJ /day), and elevation/altitude (m). Contribution rates of the variables normalized difference vegetation index, mean temperature of wettest quarter, mean precipitation of coldest quarter, and mean precipitation of warmest quarter were, respectively, 47.61%, 28.85%, 10.85%, and 7.27% (according to CA), which accounted for over 80% of contribution rates related to variables. According to model prediction, most of areas revealed as suitable for ASF distribution are located in the southeast coast or central region of China, wherein environmental conditions are suitable for soft ticks' survival. In contrast, areas unsuitable for ASFV distribution in China are associated with arid climate and poor vegetation, which are less conducive to soft ticks' survival, hence to ASFV transmission. In addition, prediction spatial suitability for future ASFV distribution suggests narrower areas for ASFV spread. Thus, the ensemble model designed herein could be used to conceive more efficient prevention and control measure against ASF according to different geographical locations in China.
