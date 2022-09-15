ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 footage leak

The company said via a spokesperson that it won’t be commenting beyond this statement on the leak, which popped up over the weekend on GTAForums (which has since removed the content at the request of the copyright holder, ie., Rockstar). While the developer said it’s “extremely disappointed” that the game leaked in this manner, it added that it’s as committed as ever to delivering a top-quality next instalment in the celebrated franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

D-ID, the company behind Deep Nostalgia, lets you create AI-generated videos from a single image

The platform is pretty simple to use: Users can upload an image of a presenter or select one from the pre-created presenters to start the video creation process. Paid users can access premium presenters who are more “expressive” as they have better facial expressions and hand movements than the default ones. After that, users can either type the text from a script or simply upload an audio clip of someone’s speech. Users can then select a language (the platform supports 119 languages), voice and styles like cheerful, sad, excited and friendly.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splatoon#Gaming#Octopus#Video Game#Nintendo Switch
TechCrunch

YouTube is gearing up to give Shorts creators a cut of ad revenue, report says

The Google-owned company plans to pay creators 45% of the ad money from Shorts, the report says. Creators on YouTube have traditionally received 55% of the revenue from the ads that play before and during videos on the platform. Amjad Hanif, the vice president of product management and creator products,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy