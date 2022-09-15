Read full article on original website
Related
Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure
For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
‘RHOA’ Preview: Kenya Calls Marlo A ‘Sociopath’ During Heated Reunion Fight
Get ready for an epic showdown between Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore on the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at Part 2 of the season 14 reunion, where the drama between the peach-holders heats up. When Andy Cohen asks Marlo, 46, about the demise of her friendship with Kenya, 51, Marlo surprisingly name-drops their former co-star Porsha Williams.
realitytitbit.com
Dwight Eubanks still living his best life as RHOA icon years after that legendary diss
Dwight Eubanks cameoed on RHOA season 14 finale for Shereé Whitfield’s fashion show, but what has the hairstylist been up to since he left? His Bravo legacy has lived on as the best guest since his sassy diss at Shereé’s then-budding fashion vision. The RHOA is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Several ‘RHOBH’ Looks Were Revealed Before the “Tough” Season 12 Reunion
At the end of each season, the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gather to spill the tea on everything that happened over the previous few months. Season 12 is no different, as Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton all sat down with Andy Cohen on Sept. 9, 2022, to film the three-part reunion.
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Blondes have way more fun, and Tamron Hall embodied the sentiment on Tuesday.
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'
The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite. "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
John Boyega Defends His Dating Preference: “I Like My Women Black”
John Boyega loves Black women and isn't afraid to speak up about it despite critics who have a negative response.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy
It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wayne Brady’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 2 Previous Marriages
Wayne Brady, 50, is a successful comedian and media personality who rose to fame in the late ’90s. He landed his own variety show, on which he cracked jokes, interviewed celebrities, and even sang every once in a while, called The Wayne Brady Show, in 2001. It aired as as a primetime variety series and then a syndicated daytime series until 2004.
Kyle From 'Love Is Blind' Opens Up About the "Freezing Cold" Conditions While Filming 'After the Altar' (EXCLUSIVE)
When fans finished watching Season 2 of Love Is Blind on Netflix, they watched the reunion as soon as they were able to. But nothing quite beats the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, which typically drops months after a season ends. But when was it filmed?. Distractify spoke...
NLE Choppa and His Girlfriend Broke Up — Here's What Happened
The relationship between rapper NLE Choppa and Marissa DaNae was a spectacle while it lasted thanks to their constant social media posts. Now, it looks like the couple is no longer together. While Choppa appears to be feeling peaceful about the split, Marissa is visibly having a much harder time.
The Bold and the Beautiful supervising producer gives clarity on rumors of a Thorsten Kaye exit
This past summer a rumor began that Thorsten Kaye was leaving his role as Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers even teased that the actor was burned out and needed a break so his character was going to leave LA to determine whether he wants to be with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Kaye did not address the rumors and there was no official word from the CBS soap so fans contained watching and waiting.
'Jersey Shore' Star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says She's Raising Her Kids to "Not Judge Anyone" (EXCLUSIVE)
While the world may know her as Snooki, Meatball, or even her alter ego, Dren, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's kids simply refer to her as "mom." But before becoming a mom to three — Lorenzo, 10, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 3 — the MTV star became a household name after appearing on the 2009 hit series Jersey Shore.
'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Alum Sal Perez Is in a Relationship with Jessi Palkovic
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar. After the debut season of Love Is Blind took off in 2020, some Netflix subscribers wondered if Season 2 would ever be able to live up to expectations. When the sophomore season dropped, it quickly became clear...
Kathy Hilton’s Tequila Brand Led to a New Feud With Sister Kyle Richards
Many Real Housewives stars have used their fame to create businesses outside of reality TV, particularly in the beverage world. Given this, viewers shouldn’t be surprised that Kathy Hilton has found a way to make a few extra coins off of liquor. Like any savvy businesswoman would, Kathy used...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
26K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0