advantagenews.com
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Over 1,300 customers still without power in the area
PEORIA, Ill. – According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, 1,326 customers in Peoria County are still without power midday after strong storms moved through Central Illinois Sunday night. Just a handful of customers in Tazewell and Woodford Counties are waiting for the power to come back on. Details...
Popular discount store opening new location in Illinois this month
Are you looking for a great deal on brand-name merchandise? Then you won't want to miss the grand opening of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Peoria, Illinois. Popular discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet is set to host a grand opening event for their new store in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Nearly 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, 3,868 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 6:25 a.m. Monday, just seven Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County. Roughly 24...
25newsnow.com
Oktoberfest takes over Peoria’s riverfront
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Park District and German-American Central Society teamed up to bring a taste of Germany to Peoria’s riverfront this weekend. The festival’s 26th year in Peoria is considered the world’s ‘longest-running wedding celebration.’ Despite the marital theme, the event had all the trappings of a traditional German Oktoberfest, complete with ethnic food, music, and dance.
1470 WMBD
AAA & GasBuddy record lower weekly gas prices
PEORIA, Ill. – Most would still say the price is way too high, but weekly gas price averages have hit another water mark. GasBuddy.com says the national average of $3.63 a gallon for unleaded is part of the longest downward streak since 2015, surpassing the record declines of 2018.
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
Central Illinois Proud
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
1470 WMBD
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
Central Illinois Proud
McAlister’s Deli temporarily closed for fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire at McAlister’s Deli on University Street in Peoria at approximately 3:58 p.m. Friday. According to a Peoria fire press release, fire crews reported that smoke was beginning to fill up the building when they first arrived on the scene.
1470 WMBD
Teachers vote to approve contract with PPS
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s all but a done deal now. The Peoria Federation of Teachers says on social media teachers have overwhelmingly approved the contract worked out on Thursday with the Peoria Public Schools, months after the last contract expired, and after a third meeting with a federal mediator.
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022, Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30 Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35 Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14 Pekin def. Washington, 49-28 Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0 Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0 Springfield def. U-High, 32-13 Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6 El Paso-Gridley def. […]
agupdate.com
Family fills many roles on shared farms
GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
1470 WMBD
Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
wglt.org
'Policy, active governance and developers': A trifecta of need for B-N's rental crisis
Bloomington-Normal Tenant Union co-founder Zach Carlson knows that, via the power of getting people organized with the same goal, an organization like his "can do a lot" — but it can't do everything to mitigate the area's ongoing housing crisis. "It comes down to policy and active governance and...
