New Houston steakhouse debuts expansive rooftop lounge and patio
One of Houston's newest steakhouses is finally fully operational. Georgia James has opened its rooftop lounge and patio. The 11,000-square-foot space is divided into an indoor lounge and a 7,000-square-foot outdoor patio. Outdoor diners will find both covered and uncovered seating, fire pits, and a view of Buffalo Bayou and the downtown skyline. The indoor features a wraparound bar, modern lounge furniture, and TVs for watching the game. Available only to walk-in diners, the lounge has the capacity to accommodate 150 seating or 200 standing.
Celebrated Texas chocolatier pops up in River Oaks District with decadent, Oprah-approved treats
From Halloween candy to chocolate turkeys at Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day gift boxes, the holiday period from October to March provides prime time for eating chocolate. For that six-month period, Houstonians will have a new option for hand-painted bonbons that may look too pretty to eat but are also too delicious to ignore.
Fresh and organic Houston sports bar adds third and biggest location in Katy
More is better, especially when it comes to organic, fresh, and local food. On The Kirb, the popular Houston sports bar known for its sustainable approach to food and beverages, is debuting a third location in Katy. Located at 25230 Farm to Market 1093, the new eatery is set to...
Growing Houston seafood restaurant gets loud with new location and free food deal
A rapidly expanding local seafood restaurant will celebrate the opening of its newest location with a major giveaway. Lotus Seafood welcomes its fifth location in Stafford with specials and the opportunity to win free seafood for a year. Located at 2903 S. Main St., the new Lotus Seafood occupies a...
Downtown's newest food hall serves up 9 exciting destinations, from plant-based Mexican to Indian street food
Downtown's newest food hall is finally taking shape. Lyric Market announced the nine vendors that will serve diners when it opens this fall. Located in the Theater District at 411 Smith St., the 14,000-square-foot space will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the week with lunch and dinner available on the weekends. The facility includes a 7,500-square-foot deck, a private event space, and a mural by artist Alex Arzu. An adjacent parking garage offers hundreds of spaces, which is sure to appeal to downtown visitors.
New Houston brewpub showcases beer legend's brews and German-style eats in peaceful bayou locale
A new brewery with a picturesque location and recipes developed by a craft beer legend is coming to Houston this fall. Black Page Brewing will open next month in the Near Northside neighborhood at 210 Glen Park St. To help create Black Page's German-style lagers and American ales, co-founders Anthony...
Kendra Scott talks her new memoir, shining career, and Houston roots
Celebrated Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott’s ability to juggle a work-life balance is seriously impressive. The founder of her namesake billion-dollar brand is a newlywed, about to drop her first memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love, and will be returning as a guest shark on the new season of Shark Tank.
CultureMap Wine Guy Chris Shepherd toasts his big birthday with rare bottles and vintage bubbles
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.
New Italian restaurant rolls out housemade pasta and pizza in Highland Village
A new Italian restaurant with roots in New York has opened in Houston. Numero 28 is the latest location of a concept with sister locations in Austin and Dallas. Located in the former Drexel House/Alma space behind the Crate & Barrel store in Highland Village, Numero 28 comes to Houston courtesy of co-owner and operator Bernardo Nolfo along with his partners Marco Borghi and Rolando Biamonte. Diners may recognize Borghi from his time as a manager at the original Oporto wine bar in Greenway Plaza.
Talented Houston artist uncages surreal new show inspired by Colorado's wild side
Local artist Janice Freeman would like it very much if you didn’t refer to her work as “trippy,” especially the new stuff she’ll be displaying this weekend. “I don’t like the word ‘trippy,’ really,” the Austin-born, Houston-based artist tells CultureMap. “I think it’s more symbolic — visually symbolic. It’s a lot more symbolically distinctive from my other works, but it reflects on my origins.”
Iconic River Oaks rummage sale makes colorful return with can't-miss estate pieces and fab finds
A popular shopping extravaganza that dates back to World War II is making a splash with its first event since the pandemic. The longtime Pink Elephant Sale, a local fixture organized by the River Oaks Garden Club, is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Hordes of shoppers from River...
New upscale chauffeur service stretches into Houston with S Class, limo, and regal ride options
Discriminating Houstonians who opt for luxury/executive car services (and who don’t, unfortunately, have a limo and driver of their own) now can choose an innovative, tech-savvy option. Drvn, a global chauffeur service, has just rolled into Houston. Customers can look forward to on-demand rides — 24 hours a day...
Beloved Houston weatherman's charming Galveston Victorian home crests onto market for $750,000
The charming house at 1726 Avenue L in Galveston is many things. For one, it's a 2006 build that looks like it could've been built a century before. It's also a beautiful Victorian nestled just steps away from the beach in the Lost Bayou Historic District. Most intriguing of all,...
Houston hip-hop king Bun B takes over UH stadium with Trill Burgers, art, and special performance
Given his non-stop nationwide travels, a local performance by Houston’s hip-hop legend Bun B is a rare treat. That fact wasn’t lost on a University of Houston crowd and fans of the Bayou City’s unofficial mayor, who witnessed yet another H-Town Takeover as the Trill OG took over TDECU Stadium for a special, private celebration.
Houston Symphony trumpets new season with blockbuster screenings, holiday favorites, and more
The Houston Symphony opens its 2022-2023 season this weekend at Jones Hall with one of classical music's most stirring selections, the Verdi Requiem. New symphony music director Juraj Valčuha offers this specially scaled setting of the piece, which had its first performance in 1874, to showcase the depth of the orchestra's playing and the incredible voices in the Houston Symphony Chorus.
Red-hot Houston crowd revs up posh Porsche palace's grand opening
The highly anticipated opening of an luxurious automotive and lifestyle brand’s landmark locale recently revved up Houston’s social season. More than 500 partiers and car enthusiasts joined Dr. Kjell Gruner, president of Porsche North America, and Sonic Automotive CEO Dave Smith and president Jeff Dyke to pack the posh new Porsche River Oaks.
Avenida's Party on the Plaza celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with art, music, and more
Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15, and Avenida Party on the Plaza is celebrating with a variety of exciting visual and performing arts events — all free to the public, of course. On Saturday, September 17, Avenida’s Plaza will come alive with visual art, music, dance and other...
Innovative Medical Center artist care program scores 2023 Texas Medal of Arts honor
After releasing initial details for next year’s Texas Medal of the Arts Awards (TMAA), the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT) has revealed the full lineup of 2023 honorees — and Houstonians, especially artists or those in the Medical Center, will no doubt recognize one name. Taking place in venues...
Spellbinding Harry Potter ball's exclusive U.S. debut in Houston leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston lands only Harry Potter holiday Yule Ball celebration in U.S. The festive experience boasts music, dancing, several Wizarding World elements (naturally), treats and sips, all in a veritable wintry wizard wonderland. 2. Swanky...
Lady Gaga takes adoring Houston Little Monsters to the edge of glory in dazzling Minute Maid Park concert
Global pop sensation, Academy and Grammy Award-winner, fashionista, modern day provocateur, and downright talented artist, Lady Gaga brought her acclaimed Chromatica Ball tour to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 13 and took fans on a thrill ride of lights and sound. It’s been a long five years since Stefani...
