11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday.

Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student.

Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday.

Police say “they hope this sends a clear message to our community. If you misuse 911 or make false reports, we will find out who you are and you will be held accountable.”

