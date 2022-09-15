Kourtney Kardashian, 43, confirmed that she’s a big fan of her and husband Travis Barker‘s couple nickname. “I love the name ‘Kravis’. I think it’s so funny,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum told E! News on September 13. ‘Kravis’ is how fans refer to the power couple, who got married in May 2022 after dating for over a year and a half.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO