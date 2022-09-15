Read full article on original website
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion
A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
charleston-rotary.org
9/13: Solicitor Scarlett Wilson
We were back in a live meeting after a two-week hiatus We welcomed Solictor Scarlett Wilson, the first woman to hold the office of Solicitor for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, and having won many re-elections, Lots of events to know about in the coming weeks so check the articles below and/or the Events page on this site.
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic
Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
charlestondaily.net
October Events with Charleston County Parks
Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fall is approaching and the new season brings events including the favored Sweet Tea Festival, Dancing on the Cooper, and a statewide cleanup. Need plans for the weekend? Check out some events going on in the next few days. Sweet Tea Festival The popular Sweet Tea Festival is returning this Saturday! […]
crbjbizwire.com
The Cassina Group Named One of 40 High-Growth Companies in South Carolina
Charleston-based boutique real estate firm, The Cassina Group, has been named one of the 40 high-growth companies in South Carolina. The company received the 2022 Roaring Twenties award from SC Biz News, which celebrates the state’s forty fastest growing companies. It is the fifth time The Cassina Group has received the award.
crbjbizwire.com
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3 Million Sale of Chatham Place Apartments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Chatham Place Apartments, a 30-unit apartment community located in North Charleston, South Carolina. The asset sold for $3.3 million, or $110,000 per unit.
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
live5news.com
Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
crbjbizwire.com
Five Reasons to Attend This Thursday’s 12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo
The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be games, prizes, vendors galore, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
abcnews4.com
Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
crbjbizwire.com
Needed Funds Raised to Support Charleston Area Alzheimer’s and Dementia Programs
More than $200,000 was recently raised to support The ARK of SC in its work in providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Funds from two events, the 23rd Annual McElveen Race For The ARK and the 12th Annual Dancing With The ARK's Stars, help to support programs such as memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties plus respite centers in Harleyville and Summerville.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC retailer building more stores
Ever since ecommerce sprang up across the Internet, brick and mortar retailers have had a struggle on their hands. But there are exceptions. Our next guest’s Lowcountry company, for example, has expanded over the past 20 years from a family-owned kiosk to 36 stores across six states with plans to open more locations soon. Mike Switzer interviews John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon in North Charleston, SC.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival is Back on Nov. 19-20
The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000 people from all...
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
Goose Creek Receives $50M Investment for ‘Uptown’ Development In Carnes Crossroads
The Uptown development will contain over 100,000 square feet of commercial buildings—including restaurants, retail, and flex space. The post Goose Creek Receives $50M Investment for ‘Uptown’ Development In Carnes Crossroads appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Attendance Lines Proposed For Carolyn Lewis School; Community Meetings Scheduled
A first reading on attendance zones for the K-8 school scheduled to open next year in the Carnes Crossroads area was held at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Berkeley County Board of Education. The post Attendance Lines Proposed For Carolyn Lewis School; Community Meetings Scheduled appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
