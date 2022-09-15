ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

5 arrested in theft ring hitting Home Depot stores in Coweta County

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOGLY_0hwy4X5000

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Officials have arrested at least five people in connection to an alleged theft ring targeting Home Depot stores.

A Newnan police detective spotted several people stealing tools and loading them into two black minivans at the Newnan Home Depot on Sept. 1.

The officer followed the two vans and alerted Coweta County Sheriff’s Office who made the arrests.

Deputies pulled the vans over and found two large totes filled with stolen merchandise. The tools included nail guns, angle grinders, drills, hammers, batteries, and battery charges.

In total, the stolen merchandise is worth more than $9,000.

Deputies arrested Jennifer Santiago-Figueroa, Marilyn Reyes-Colon, Edwin Sanchez Rodriquez, Heriberto Vargas, and Alfonso Matias Vega. All of them face felony theft by shoplifting charges.

Rodriquez and Vargas also face obstruction of officers and giving false name to officers charges.

A further investigation also connected Vega to other Home Depot thefts around the country equaling $300,000.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Newnan, GA
Coweta County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two men arrested in connection to Stockbridge homicide

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Joshus Radford, 19, has just been identified as the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting. Garfield Plummer, 26, was charged with the shooting death of Joshus Radford. (Credit: Stockbridge Police Department) (Supplied) On Sunday, detectives with the Stockbridge Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Shoplifting#Guns#Property Crime#The Newnan Home Depot#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Carroll County family offers $5000 to help find missing teen

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Lanterns floated into the night sky over Carroll County Sunday night as the search for 17-year-old Kaylee Jones is now in its third month. Daniel Jones, her father, says the reward for information on the whereabouts of his daughter is $5000. "My daughter means everything. Our...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Two-year-old child shot in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting in LaGrange. The child was transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. A condition for the child is unavailable as of the posting of this article. According to police the shooting happened on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m., at an apartment complex located at 119 Old […]
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Balloon release for missing Newnan woman

On Oct. 1, Tiffany Foster’s family and friends will mark her 37th birthday with a balloon release at Newnan’s Veterans Memorial Park. If she isn’t found, it will be the second birthday they celebrate without her. Foster disappeared on March 1, 2021. “It’s hard on the whole...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy