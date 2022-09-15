Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
counton2.com
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D) for South Carolina Lt. Gov.
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. In operations supporting the first Persian Gulf War, her job was to patrol the “No-Fly Zone” and allow herself to be targeted by anti-aircraft installations. Once her plane was detected, she then tried to destroy the radars before taking evasive action to avoid incoming anti-aircraft fire, clearing the path for the bombers that would follow.
crbjbizwire.com
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3 Million Sale of Chatham Place Apartments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Chatham Place Apartments, a 30-unit apartment community located in North Charleston, South Carolina. The asset sold for $3.3 million, or $110,000 per unit.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
SCEMD Hurricane Guide Available in Printed and Digital Formats
The South Carolina Hurricane Guide is updated annually by South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) in collaboration with local and state partners of the South Carolina Emergency Response Team. All information contained in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide is valid at the time of publishing each year, but is subject to change depending on actual storm conditions.
crbjbizwire.com
AgentOwned Realty’s Sea Turtle Properties Welcomes Lauren Parker
SUMMERVILLE, SC — Lauren Parker has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Sea Turtle Properties located in Summerville at 2007 2nd Avenue, Suite C. A native of Charleston, Parker has an MBA in finance and more than a decade of sales experience. Guided by her outside-of-the-box approach and passion for all things real estate, she enjoys helping her clients through each step of the real estate journey.
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina has the 8th Highest Job Resignation Rate in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates and South Carolina ranked as having the 8th highest in the country. WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC retailer building more stores
Ever since ecommerce sprang up across the Internet, brick and mortar retailers have had a struggle on their hands. But there are exceptions. Our next guest’s Lowcountry company, for example, has expanded over the past 20 years from a family-owned kiosk to 36 stores across six states with plans to open more locations soon. Mike Switzer interviews John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon in North Charleston, SC.
holycitysinner.com
2022 Study: South Carolina ranks #45 in Transportation and Infrastructure Safety
Top, a global marketing agency, released the Safest States in America, a study that identifies which states are the safest in transportation and infrastructure. According to that study, South Carolina ranks 45th in the country in Transportation and Infrastructure Safety. The study, which is based on the analysis of relevant...
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
crbjbizwire.com
South Carolina legal pioneer Judge Margaret Seymour joins Saxton & Stump
CHARLESTON, SC — Saxton & Stump is pleased to announce that the Hon. Margaret B. Seymour has joined the firm in its Charleston office. In 1998, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Seymour to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. She became the first African American woman to be named a U.S. District Court Judge in South Carolina. In 2012 she became the first African American named chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Judge Seymour, who retired from the bench on August 31, 2022, will now join Saxton & Stump to offer her services as a mediator and arbitrator, as well as providing support to the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Title IX and Labor and Employment groups, putting to use her decades of legal experience both from behind and in front of the bench to help clients navigate complex legal issues.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
WCNC
South Carolina is one of the most vape-obsessed states in the US, study finds
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A new study by ProVape found that South Carolina is one of the most vape-obsessed states in America. According to the company, the research examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in vapes. These terms were then combined to give each American state a 'total search score' to discover which states are the most obsessed with vaping.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
This Is The Most Remote Place In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
abcnews4.com
Renters struggle to get maintenance under local property management company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some Charleston renters worry about their health after seeing significant problems in their homes. They say Conrex Property Management isn't helping. Emmy Moore says she was told the home had been inspected and cleaned before moving in. This was the first of many problems. "It...
crbjbizwire.com
Five Reasons to Attend This Thursday’s 12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo
The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be games, prizes, vendors galore, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
