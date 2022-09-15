1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside gas station; 3 shooters on the run

ATLANTA — One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting at a busy gas station in southeast Atlanta Thursday morning.

Police said the shootings happened on the 3000 block of Jonesboro Road around 10:30 a.m.

Police said three men in a red 4-door sedan drove up and started shooting at the Pure gas station in what police said they believe was a targeted attack.

Police are still searching for the shooters.

The victim who died is between 18 and 25 years old, police said. The other victim is between 35 and 50 years old and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The victim’s identifies have not been released.

Police are still working to identify the suspects and are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call police.

