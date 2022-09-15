ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To His Sideline Outburst

Tom Brady was not a happy man for most of Sunday afternoon's game in New Orleans. The Bucs were held scoreless in the first half and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback let his frustration out on his sideline tablet. Video of Brady's outburst went viral. Brady addressed the sideline incident...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
thecomeback.com

Marcus Freeman makes major life change after 0-2 start

Marcus Freeman probably did not envision his Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coaching career starting like this. The season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus was understandable. The following week’s loss at home to the Marshall Thundering Herd was less so. That game cost the Irish their starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, after the former four-star prospect suffered a grade 5 AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Reported Request Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady's decision to continue his football career this season has put a serious strain on his relationship. According to multiple reports, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, isn't happy with his decision to come out of retirement. A report from People suggested that Bundchen would like her husband to be around more for their children.
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Has Died At 70

On Friday, the New England Patriots confirmed the passing of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. He was 70 years old. "The thoughts of the entire Patriots Family are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time," the team said in an official statement. Jordan, a former seventh-round pick from...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Trip News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly been spending a lot of time apart as of late. According to reports, Tom and Gisele haven't lived together for the past several weeks. Now, with Brady in the midst of football season, Gisele reportedly took a trip to New York. "Gisele Bündchen...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2 Greatest Victories Over the New England Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their home opener in the newly minted Acrisure Stadium against an old and hated rival, the New England Patriots. While the Steelers have seen more success than any franchise in the NFL since the merger, the Patriots cost the Steelers an additional four Lombardi Trophies, but there is certainly a question as to how legitimate those wins were.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

