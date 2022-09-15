Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
‘Good football when we needed it the most’: Bill Belichick on Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh
The Patriots moved to 1-1 on the season with a 17-14 victory over the Steelers. Though it wasn’t pretty, the Patriots got into the win column on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Steelers by a score of 17-14 to move to 1-1 on the season. New England made big...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Reported Request Of Tom Brady
Tom Brady's decision to continue his football career this season has put a serious strain on his relationship. According to multiple reports, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, isn't happy with his decision to come out of retirement. A report from People suggested that Bundchen would like her husband to be around more for their children.
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette Apologizes to Fantasy Managers
Tampa Bay’s offense was particularly stagnant in Sunday’s win over New Orleans.
How to watch 49ers vs Broncos on NBC’s Sunday Night Football
NBC Sunday Night Football is back for its 17th season in 2022. While the broadcast returns to the Peacock network,
Patriots at Steelers: 'Must-Win' for Coach Bill Belichick, Predicts Rob Ninkovich
Rob Ninkovich harboring the belief that coach Bill Belichick's Patriots are facing a "must-win game" against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday comes with an important framework.
Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Has Died At 70
On Friday, the New England Patriots confirmed the passing of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. He was 70 years old. "The thoughts of the entire Patriots Family are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time," the team said in an official statement. Jordan, a former seventh-round pick from...
Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G
The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Trip News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly been spending a lot of time apart as of late. According to reports, Tom and Gisele haven't lived together for the past several weeks. Now, with Brady in the midst of football season, Gisele reportedly took a trip to New York. "Gisele Bündchen...
ESPN
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay pokes fun at NFL uniform violation in Tweet
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- After he was fined by the NFL for a uniform violation in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay made a sizable adjustment to his gear. Gay tweeted Friday morning that he was fined $5,000 for wearing pants that were too...
Steelers Fans Already Chanting For Kenny Pickett Halfway Through Week 2
The chats for Kenny Pickett have begun.
Yardbarker
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2 Greatest Victories Over the New England Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their home opener in the newly minted Acrisure Stadium against an old and hated rival, the New England Patriots. While the Steelers have seen more success than any franchise in the NFL since the merger, the Patriots cost the Steelers an additional four Lombardi Trophies, but there is certainly a question as to how legitimate those wins were.
Pitt Falls Out of Coaches Poll, to 24 in AP Poll After Week 3
The Pitt Panthers fell in the latest national rankings after beating Western Michigan this weekend.
