Zoo Atlanta welcomes 1 year old antelope, Casper

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta announced the addition of its newest animal: Casper, a 1-year-old male bontebok native to Africa.

Born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Ohio, Casper was recommended to move to Atlanta by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, according to a news release from Zoo Atlanta.

Bonteboks are medium-sized antelopes, with males weighing up to 175 pounds. They are mostly dark brown in color, with distinctive white blazes in the center of their faces. Both sexes have horns that can grow up to 18 inches long.

There are almost 2,000 bonteboks in the present-day population.

The species is considered vulnerable, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Bonteboks outside of zoos are found only in protected areas in South Africa, according to the release.

Their primary threats are habitat fragmentation and low genetic diversity resulting from the small number of founding animals. The species is also particularly sensitive to climate variability, according to the release.

“We are very excited to welcome Casper to Zoo Atlanta. This is a beautiful species many people have never heard of, with a story most people have likewise never heard,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D., vice president of collections and conservation. “We look forward to introducing our Members and guests to this wonderful new addition to the already majestic complement of wildlife in our African Savanna.”

Casper will have an opportunity to explore his new surroundings on his own before being introduced to the giraffes, zebras, and ostriches, who will eventually share a mixed-species habitat.

According to the zoo, these animal introductions typically take several weeks.

©2022 Cox Media Group